T20 WC 2026 Qualifiers B Sub-Regional Europe - Matchday 2 Live Streaming: Fixture, When, Where To Watch

The ten teams playing in the Sub-Regional Europe qualifiers events are vying a spot in Europe Qualifier where they will meet Scotland, Netherlands, Italy and the winner of Sub Regional Qualifier C later in the summer

Jersey National Cricket Team ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Europe Sub Regional Qualifiers B
Jersey National Cricket Team at ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Europe Sub Reagional Qualifiers. Photo: X | Jersey Cricket
info_icon

Matchday 2 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers B Sub-Regional Europe will witness eight teams including the host Germany in action on July 8, Monday. (More Cricket News)

The games of matchday 1 are still underway. However, so far, two match results are out. Jersey demolished Serbia by a commanding165 runs at Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld. On the other hand, Belgium overplayed Switzerland by 2 wickets at the same venue.

The Sub-Regional Europe Qualifiers A was won by Italy last month.

20 teams will partipate in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. 12 of the teams will qualify automatically and eight teams will qualify through regional pathway events. The ten teams playing in the Sub-Regional Europe qualifiers events are vying a spot in Europe Qualifier where they will meet Scotland, Netherlands, Italy and the winner of Sub Regional Qualifier C later in the summer.

The automatic qualifiers comprise Super 8 qualifying teams at the recently concluded 2024 ICC T20 World Cup: Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India (winner), South Africa, West Indies and USA.

8 July, Monday

Slovenia vs Norway, Krefeld Cricket Ground (10h30 start) - 2:00 PM IST

Croatia vs Belgium, Gelsenkirchen Cricket Ground (10h30 start) - 2: 00 PM IST

Sweden vs Germany, Krefeld Cricket Ground (15h30 start) - 7:00 PM IST

Switzerland vs Jersey, Gelsenkirchen Cricket Ground (15h30 start) - 7:00 PM IST

Where to watch T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Sub-Regional Europe Qualifier matchday 2?

There will not be any broadcast of the matches on Indian television but the live streaming of the matches will be available on the FanCode app and website.

Fans around the world will be able to watch all matches live on ICC.tv.

