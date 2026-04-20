SRH Vs DC Preview, IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad Eye Home Advantage, Capitals Seek Consistency In Mid-Table Clash

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Nitish Kumar Reddy, third left, celebrate with teammates the wicket of Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson during their Indian Premier League match. Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Nitish Kumar Reddy, third left, celebrate with teammates the wicket of Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson during their Indian Premier League match. Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.