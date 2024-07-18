Cricket

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch SL-W vs BAN-W 2024 Women's Asia Cup Match 4 Live

Here is how you can watch Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women match in Women's Asia Cup 2024

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Photo: X/ACCMedia1
Runners-up of the last edition, Sri Lanka, and the only champions of the tournament other than India, Bangladesh, will clash in the fourth match of the Women's Asia Cup 2024 on Saturday to open their respective campaigns in the competition. (Full Coverage | Live Streaming | Schedule)

Hosts Sri Lanka led by the formidable Chamari Athapaththu will try to finally go a step further and finally lay their hands on the Asia Cup trophy. They have featured in five finals in the history of Women's Asia Cup but have faced defeat in all of them at the hands of India.

The Sri Lankan women have beaten both England and South Africa in T20Is this year and that too away from home.

Bangladesh are the only team other than India in the history of the Women's Asia Cup to win the trophy. However, last year they could not make it to the final four as one of their matches was abandoned. Bangladesh could only win two matches last time and this year, they will look to put that behind.

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Squads

Sri Lanka – Chamari Athapaththu (C), Anushka Sanjeewani, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Ama Kanchana, Udeshika Prabodani, Kawya Kavindi, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasooriya, Kaveesha Dilhari, Vishmi Gunarathne, Inoshi Priyadarshani, Nilakshi De Silva, Sachini Nisansala, Shashini Gimhani


Bangladesh – Nigar Sultana Joty (C), Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Shorifa Khatun, Ritu Moni, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sultana Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Dilara Akter, Ishma Tanjim, Rabeya Khan, Rumana Ahmed, Marufa Akter, Sabikun Nahar Jesmin

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming And Broadcast

When and where is Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women, 4th Match, Group B, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match?

The match takes place at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla on July 20 starting from 02:00 PM IST.

Where to watch Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women, 4th Match, Group B, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match in India?

The Women's Asia Cup 2024 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to live stream the Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women, 4th Match, Group B, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match in India?

The Women's Asia Cup 2024 matches will be live streamed on the Disney + Hotstar in India.

