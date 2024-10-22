Cricket

Sri Lanka Vs West Indies Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SL Vs WI 2nd ODI On TV And Online

Sri Lanka will take on West Indies in the 2nd ODI match on Wednesday, October 23 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

Wanindu Hasaranga
Wanindu Hasaranga. Photo: AP/Viraj Kothalawala
info_icon

After a solid victory in the first ODI, Sri Lanka will aiming to wrap up the series against the West Indies as the two sides now meet in the second of the three ODIs. (More Cricket News)

Set a DLS adjusted target of 232 in 37 overs, Sri Lanka managed to reach there in only 31.5 overs. Opener Nishan Madushka and captain Charith Asalanka stood out with their half-centuries to take Sri Lanka to the victory line. All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga had starred with the ball for the Sri Lankans.

Asalanka and Madushka led Sri Lanka's charge in the first ODI - null
SL Vs WI 1st ODI: Nishan Madushka, Charith Asalanka Guide Sri Lanka To Victory In Pallekele

BY Stats Perform

For West Indies, Sherfane Rutherford had done well with the bat while Gudakesh Motie was the most successful bowler of the game, taking three wickets. West Indies have already lost the T20I series and would want to do well in the ODIs. Shai Hope will like his top order to fire better in the second game after failure in the opening ODI.

Sri Lanka Squad: Nishan Madushka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Dilshan Madushanka, Mohamed Shiraz, Pathum Nissanka

West Indies Squad: Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Jayden Seales, Evin Lewis, Matthew Forde, Shamar Joseph, Jewel Andrew

Sri Lanka Vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Streaming

When to watch Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, 2nd ODI match?

The Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, 2nd ODI match will be played on Wednesday, October 23 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele from 2:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Sri Lanka Vs West Indies ODI Series?

Sri Lanka vs West Indies ODI series can be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. The West Indies tour to Sri Lanka 2024 will not be available on TV.

Similarly, Caribbean fans can catch the action on Rush Sports, the Bluu App and Sports Max App.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sri Lanka A Vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score, Emerging Asia Cup: Lankans Bat First In Virtual Quarter-final | SL-A 4/0 (1)
  2. Pakistan A Vs UAE Live Streaming, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  3. Afghanistan A Vs Hong Kong Highlights ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2024: Afghans Stunned By HK But Qualify For Semis
  4. India A Vs Oman Live Streaming, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. Sri Lanka Vs West Indies Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SL Vs WI 2nd ODI On TV And Online
Football News
  1. Nepal Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, SAFF Women's Championship 2024: When, Where To Watch NEP Vs SL On TV And Online
  2. India Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, SAFF Women's Championship 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BAN On TV And Online
  3. Odisha FC Vs East Bengal FC Live Score: OFC Host Struggling EBFC In Bhubaneshwar
  4. India Vs Bangladesh SAFF Women's Championship Preview: IND Seek Dominance, BAN Fight For Survival
  5. Verona Vs Monza: Dany Mota Shines With Brace As Side Claims First Serie A Victory - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Noami Osaka Ends 2024 Season Due To Injury After Hong Kong Open Withdrawal
  2. WTA Rankings: Aryna Sabalenka Replaces Iga Swiatek As World Number One
  3. ATP Swiss Indoors Basel 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  4. Vienna Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  5. Pan Pacific Open 2024: Live Streaming, Top Players, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About The WTA Event
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Germany Test Series: Indian Coach Fulton Opens Up On Vision For 2026 WC, 2028 Olympics
  2. India Vs Germany, Bilateral Series 2024: Harmanpreet And Co Primed To Challenge World Champions
  3. India Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs MAS Juniors
  4. New Zealand Vs Great Britain Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NZL Vs GBR Juniors
  5. Japan Vs Australia Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch JPN Vs AUS Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: October 22, 2024
  2. TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Injures Himself, Gets Suspended During Waqf Bill Meeting | Details
  3. Sachin Thapan and Vikramjeet Singh: Chief Operators In Bishnoi Nexus
  4. PM Modi Holds Bilateral Talks With Putin, Says 'India Ready To Provide...'
  5. Haryana Govt Arrests Farmers In Kaithal For Stubble Burning, Suspends 24 Agriculture Officers
Entertainment News
  1. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  2. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  3. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  4. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  5. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
US News
  1. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  2. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  3. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  4. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
  5. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
World News
  1. BRICS 2024 Summit: Putin Hosts Global South Leaders As Bloc Moves To Counterbalance Western Clout
  2. Trump Vs Kamala: Divided By Ukraine, United By Israel
  3. China Confirms Agreement With India To End LAC Standoff
  4. Middle East Tensions: Hezbollah Strikes Central Israel; US Voices Concern Over Release Of Classified Docs | Latest
  5. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
Latest Stories
  1. EAM Jaishankar Highlights Canada's 'Hypocrisy' Amid Diplomatic Showdown | Details
  2. IND Vs NZ: Blow For The BlackCaps As Kane Williamson Is Ruled Out Of 2nd Test
  3. Daily Horoscope, October 22, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. BAN Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Live Streaming: Playing XIs, Dhaka Hourly Weather Forecast
  5. Thailand Vs Maldives, Bhutan Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Toss Update: THA To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  6. New Zealand Women's Tour Of India 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads - All You Need To Know
  7. Jemimah Rodrigues: Gymkhana Annuls Cricketer's Membership Over Father's 'Religious Activities' - Report
  8. Japan Vs Australia Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch JPN Vs AUS Juniors