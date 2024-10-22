Sri Lanka Vs West Indies Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SL Vs WI 2nd ODI On TV And Online

After a solid victory in the first ODI, Sri Lanka will aiming to wrap up the series against the West Indies as the two sides now meet in the second of the three ODIs. (More Cricket News)
Set a DLS adjusted target of 232 in 37 overs, Sri Lanka managed to reach there in only 31.5 overs. Opener Nishan Madushka and captain Charith Asalanka stood out with their half-centuries to take Sri Lanka to the victory line. All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga had starred with the ball for the Sri Lankans.
For West Indies, Sherfane Rutherford had done well with the bat while Gudakesh Motie was the most successful bowler of the game, taking three wickets. West Indies have already lost the T20I series and would want to do well in the ODIs. Shai Hope will like his top order to fire better in the second game after failure in the opening ODI.
Sri Lanka Squad: Nishan Madushka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Dilshan Madushanka, Mohamed Shiraz, Pathum Nissanka
West Indies Squad: Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Jayden Seales, Evin Lewis, Matthew Forde, Shamar Joseph, Jewel Andrew
Sri Lanka Vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Streaming
When to watch Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, 2nd ODI match?
The Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, 2nd ODI match will be played on Wednesday, October 23 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele from 2:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Sri Lanka Vs West Indies ODI Series?
Sri Lanka vs West Indies ODI series can be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. The West Indies tour to Sri Lanka 2024 will not be available on TV.
Similarly, Caribbean fans can catch the action on Rush Sports, the Bluu App and Sports Max App.