SL Vs WI 1st ODI: Nishan Madushka, Charith Asalanka Guide Sri Lanka To Victory In Pallekele

Sri Lanka drew first blood in their ODI series with the West Indies, who they beat by five wickets in Pallekele. (Match Highlights | More Cricket News)
The tourists were going well on 185-4 after 38.3 overs, before their innings was cut short due to rain, and the hosts subsequently chased down their DLS-adjusted target of 232 successfully to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Electing to bat after winning the toss, the West Indies made a promising start but found themselves at 54-3 before Sherfane Rutherford joined Keacy Carty in the middle.
Amid their cautious approach on the greasy surface, Rutherford notched up 74 not out, and it looked like they would easily surpass the 200 mark until the rain halted their momentum.
Sri Lanka stumbled to 45-3 after the seventh over in a nervy start, but an impressive 137-run stand between Charith Asalanka (77) and debutant Nishan Madushka (69) got them back on track and well on course for victory.
Despite them both falling, Kamindu Mendis (30 not out) and Janith Liyanage (18 not out) saw the hosts over the line.
Data Debrief: A mammoth stand
Rutherford led the West Indies' charge by top-scoring with 74, claiming his second ODI half-century along the way.
However, it proved academic, with Asalanka and Madushka spearheading Sri Lanka's response, with contributions of 77 from 71 balls and 69 off 54 deliveries respectively.
It proved more than enough to see the hosts over the line, despite the best efforts of Gudakesh Motie, who finished with figures of 3-47.