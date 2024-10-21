Cricket

SL Vs WI 1st ODI: Nishan Madushka, Charith Asalanka Guide Sri Lanka To Victory In Pallekele

The tourists were going well on 185-4 after 38.3 overs, before their innings was cut short due to rain, and the hosts subsequently chased down their DLS-adjusted target of 232 successfully to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series

Sri-Lanka-Vs-West-Indies
Asalanka and Madushka led Sri Lanka's charge in the first ODI
info_icon

Sri Lanka drew first blood in their ODI series with the West Indies, who they beat by five wickets in Pallekele. (Match Highlights | More Cricket News)

The tourists were going well on 185-4 after 38.3 overs, before their innings was cut short due to rain, and the hosts subsequently chased down their DLS-adjusted target of 232 successfully to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. 

Electing to bat after winning the toss, the West Indies made a promising start but found themselves at 54-3 before Sherfane Rutherford joined Keacy Carty in the middle.

Amid their cautious approach on the greasy surface, Rutherford notched up 74 not out, and it looked like they would easily surpass the 200 mark until the rain halted their momentum.

Sri Lanka stumbled to 45-3 after the seventh over in a nervy start, but an impressive 137-run stand between Charith Asalanka (77) and debutant Nishan Madushka (69) got them back on track and well on course for victory.

Sri Lanka easily beat West Indies - null
SL Vs WI 3rd T20I: Sri Lanka Breeze To Series Win Over West Indies

BY Stats Perform

Despite them both falling, Kamindu Mendis (30 not out) and Janith Liyanage (18 not out) saw the hosts over the line.

Data Debrief: A mammoth stand

Rutherford led the West Indies' charge by top-scoring with 74, claiming his second ODI half-century along the way.

However, it proved academic, with Asalanka and Madushka spearheading Sri Lanka's response, with contributions of 77 from 71 balls and 69 off 54 deliveries respectively.

It proved more than enough to see the hosts over the line, despite the best efforts of Gudakesh Motie, who finished with figures of 3-47.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SL Vs WI 1st ODI: Nishan Madushka, Charith Asalanka Guide Sri Lanka To Victory In Pallekele
  2. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Confirmed Winners
  3. NZ-W Vs SA-W, Women's T20 World Cup Final: How White Ferns Pulled Off Title Win - Data Debrief
  4. Afghanistan A Vs Bangladesh A Highlights, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Afghan Abdalyans Beat Bangla Tigers By 4 Wickets | AFG-165/6 In 19 Overs; BAN-164/4
  5. New Zealand Vs South Africa Final Highlights, Women's T20 World Cup: White Ferns Win Maiden Title With 32-Run Victory Over Proteas
Football News
  1. Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea: Reds 'Put Things Right' After Nottingham Forest Defeat, Says Andy Robertson
  2. AS Roma 0-1 Inter Milan, Serie A: Lautaro Martinez Nets Winner As Nerazzurri Keep Pressure On Napoli
  3. Atletico 3-1 Leganes, La Liga: Simeone's Side Come From Behind To Maintain Unbeaten Start
  4. Barcelona 5-1 Sevilla, La Liga: Catalans Extend Gap At The Top With Emphatic Win
  5. EFL Championship: Hull City Receive Apology From Referee After Sunderland Defeat
Tennis News
  1. Pan Pacific Open 2024: Live Streaming, Top Players, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About The WTA Event
  2. Jannik Sinner Stages Comeback To Defeat Carlos Alcaraz, Claims Inaugural Six Kings Slam Title
  3. 6 Kings Slam: Rafael Nadal Thanks Novak Djokovic For Pushing Him After Final Meeting
  4. 6 Kings Slam: Novak Djokovic Edges Out Rafael Nadal In Last Clash Between The Tennis Greats
  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 6 Kings Slam Final
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series, Match 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Clash
  2. India Vs Germany: Varun Kumar Returns To Indian Squad; Hardik Singh Misses Out - Check Who's In
  3. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Stun Great Britain With 6-4 Victory
  4. Malaysia Vs Japan Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  5. Australia Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs NZ Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Lives On Notice: Fear Of Eviction Deepens Social Anxieties
  2. National Conference’s Win A Mandate For Transformation, Not Celebration
  3. Surviving Acid Attack: Stories Of Pain, Perseverance And Happiness
  4. One Nation One Election A Ploy For Self-Coronation
  5. P.C. Sharma (1942-2024): A CBI Director To Remember
Entertainment News
  1. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  2. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  3. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  4. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  5. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
US News
  1. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
  2. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  3. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  4. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  5. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
World News
  1. The Many Challenges Before Anura Kumara Dissanayake 
  2. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
  3. Middle East: Leaked Classified Documents Show Israel's Plan For Iran; Attacks Intensify On Gaza, Beirut
  4. Former Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto Sworn In As Indonesia's Eighth President
  5. Did North Korea Send Troops To Russia? | US, UK, France Express Concern
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 19, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  2. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Hosts Need To Defend 107 Before Bad Light Stops Play; IND - 46, 462; NZ - 402, 0/0
  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 20th To October 26th: Unlock The Astrological Predictions For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Sarfaraz, Pant Deliver Goods Before India Collapse To Set Kiwis 107-Run Target
  5. Yahya Sinwar Death: Who Will Head Hamas Next? | The Possible Successors
  6. Canadian Border Cop Named In India's Terror List; Ottawa Minister's 'On Notice' Warning To Diplomats | Latest
  7. Bhutan Vs Thailand Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Toss Update: BHU To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  8. Cuba Suffers Nationwide Blackout As Its Main Power Plant Fails