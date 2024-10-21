Cricket

SL Vs WI 1st ODI: Nishan Madushka, Charith Asalanka Guide Sri Lanka To Victory In Pallekele

The tourists were going well on 185-4 after 38.3 overs, before their innings was cut short due to rain, and the hosts subsequently chased down their DLS-adjusted target of 232 successfully to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series