Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, 1st ODI Live Score: Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Vandersay On A Roll In Pallekele

Welcome to the live coverage of the first ODI match between Sri Lanka and West Indies being held at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Sunday, 20th October. West Indies are batting first after winning the toss and Sri Lanka are eyeing to make full use of the home conditions and start with a win in the series. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary of the first ODI match between Sri Lanka and West Indies, right here. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
SL Vs WI, 1st ODI - Toss Update
West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first against Sri Lanka in Pallekele.
Playing XIs:
Sri Lanka: Nishan Madushka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando
West Indies: Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (c & wk), Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Hayden Walsh, Jayden Seales, Alzarri Joseph
SL Vs WI, 1st ODI - Full Squads
Sri Lanka: Nishan Madushka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Mohamed Shiraz, Chamindu Wickramasinghe
West Indies: Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (c & wk), Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Hayden Walsh, Jayden Seales, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Matthew Forde, Shamar Joseph, Jewel Andrew