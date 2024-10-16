Cricket

Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SL Vs WI Match On TV And Online

Sri Lanka will take on West Indies in the third and final T20I match on Thursday, October 17 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla

Sri Lanka vs West Indies T20I Series: The series is tied 1-1 going in to the third T20I. Photo: AP
Sri Lanka and West Indies will face off in third and final T20I match, that will be played on Thursday, October 17 at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. (More Cricket News)

The first T20 saw Sri Lanka lose to West Indies by five wickets thanks to Evin Lewis and Brandon King who led from the front as they took the home bowlers to the cleaners. Despite posting a formidable score, West Indies chased down the target of 180 in 19.1 overs.

However, in the 2nd T20I, Sri Lanka turned the tables thanks to their spinner Dunith Wellalage (3/9) as the bowlers bundled out the men from the Caribbean for a paltry 89.

Sri Lanka Vs West Indies: Full Squads

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamidu Wickramasinghe, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando, Asitha Fernando.

West Indies: Rovman Powell (C), Roston Chase (VC), Fabian Allen, Alick Athanaze, Andre Fletcher, Terrance Hinds, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd and Shamar Springer

Sri Lanka Vs West Indies: Live Streaming

When to watch Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, 3rd T20I match?

The Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, 3rd T20I match will be played on Thursday, October 17 at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium at 7pm IST.

Where to watch Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, 3rd T20I match?

The live telecast of the West Indies tour of Sri Lanka 2024 may not be available in India but the fans can watch the live streaming of the matches on the FanCode app and website in India.

Similarly, Caribbean fans can catch the action on Rush Sports, the Bluu App and Sports Max App.

