Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Prediction, 2nd Test: Who Will Win, Head-To-Head Record, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

Sri Lanka will take on New Zealand in the second Test of the two-match series at the Galle International Stadium in Galle, starting from Thursday, September 26. (More Cricket News|Live Streaming)
The hosts have announced their XI, with off-spinner Nishan Peiris set to make his debut, replacing another off-spinner Ramesh Mendis.
The 27-year-old was a part of the side that made the trip to Bangladesh earlier in the year, but did not feature in any of the matches.
The inclusion of the spinner into the Test XI comes after his brilliant performances in domestic cricket.
Sri Lanka will also play all-rounder Milan Rathnayake, who will chip in for fast bowler Lahiru Kumara.
While on the other hand, the Kiwis will be hoping to put up a better display, and will expect much more from their main man Kane Williamson.
However, they have had positives of their own from Rachin Ravindra and William O’Rourke, and will be looking to build on it.
Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Head-To-Head Record
Sri Lanka and New Zealand have faced each other 39 times in the longest format of the game, with Tim Southee’s men winning 18 of those fixtures, while the hosts have come out victorious on ten occasions. 11 matches have ended in a draw.
SL Vs NZ, 2nd Test Squads
Sri Lanka: Dhananjaya De Silva (captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Oshada Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Prabath Jayasuriya, Ramesh Mendis, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milan Rathnayake
New Zealand: Tim Southee (captain), Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Matt Henry, William O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Ben Sears.
Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Probable XIs
Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Kusal Mendis(w), Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Prabath Jayasuriya, Nishan Peiris, Asitha Fernando
New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell(wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee(c), Ajaz Patel, William ORourke
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Pitch Report
The Galle International Cricket Stadium has historically helped slow bowling, but is always a win the toss and bat first surface, with the track being the best to bat on and score runs in the first few days. However, there could be a few interruptions during the match as it has been a gloomy, rainy week in Galle.
Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Prediction
Google gives Sri Lanka a 43% winning chance against New Zealand’s 34%, with 18% probability of a draw.