Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch 2nd SL Vs NZ Test On TV And Online

Sri Lanka will take on New Zealand in the second Test of the two-match series at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on Thursday, September 26. (More Cricket News)
The hosts will be thrilled as they will enter the contest on the back of a successful first Test at the same venue and will be looking for a 2-0 series sweep.
While on the other hand, the Kiwis will not be very much pleased with their first Test showing, but will be happy with their own set of positives in the camp, and will be looking to level the series.
SL Vs NZ, 2nd Test Squads
Sri Lanka: Dhananjaya De Silva (captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Oshada Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Prabath Jayasuriya, Ramesh Mendis, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milan Rathnayake
New Zealand: Tim Southee (captain), Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Matt Henry, William O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Ben Sears.
SL vs NZ Live telecast and streaming
When will the 2nd SL vs NZ Test match be played?
The 2nd Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Test match will be played Thursday, 26 September, at the Galle International Stadium.
What time will the 2nd SL vs NZ Test match start?
The 2nd Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Test match will start at 10 AM IST.