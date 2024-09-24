Cricket

Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch 2nd SL Vs NZ Test On TV And Online

Sri Lanka will take on New Zealand in the second Test of the two-match series at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on Thursday, September 26

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Cricket 1st Test_
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test: New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell is bowled out by Sri Lanka's Ramesh Mendis | Photo: AP/Viraj Kothalawala
info_icon

Sri Lanka will take on New Zealand in the second Test of the two-match series at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on Thursday, September 26. (More Cricket News)

The hosts will be thrilled as they will enter the contest on the back of a successful first Test at the same venue and will be looking for a 2-0 series sweep.

While on the other hand, the Kiwis will not be very much pleased with their first Test showing, but will be happy with their own set of positives in the camp, and will be looking to level the series. 

SL Vs NZ, 2nd Test Squads

Sri Lanka: Dhananjaya De Silva (captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Oshada Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Prabath Jayasuriya, Ramesh Mendis, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milan Rathnayake

New Zealand: Tim Southee (captain), Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Matt Henry, William O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Ben Sears.

SL vs NZ Live telecast and streaming

When will the 2nd SL vs NZ Test match be played?

The 2nd Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Test match will be played Thursday, 26 September, at the Galle International Stadium.

What time will the 2nd SL vs NZ Test match start?

The 2nd Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Test match will start at 10 AM IST.

Where to watch the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Test series in India?

The Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Test series will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network and the live streaming will be available on Sony LIV and Fancode in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Skipper Cummins Heaps Praise On 'Major Influence' Pant
  2. Australia Women Vs New Zealand Women Live Score, 3rd T20I: White Ferns Bat First In Brisbane
  3. BCCI Apex Council To Meet Wednesday; Who Will Replace Jay Shah Is Not On Agenda
  4. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch 2nd SL Vs NZ Test On TV And Online
  5. USA Vs UAE Live Score, ICC World Cup League 2: United Arab Emirates Choose To Field First At United Ground
Football News
  1. Man City Used To Be 'Sleeping Giant', Now Addicted To Winning: Shaun Wright-Phillips
  2. FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup: North Korea Win Record-Levelling Third Title - In Pics
  3. Premier League: Alexander-Arnold Makes Klopp Dig With 'Refreshing' Slot Remark
  4. Bonmati Aiming To Follow Cruyff's Footsteps In Creating Barcelona History
  5. MCI 2-2 ARS: Arsenal Cannot 'Tone Down' Dark Arts After Man City Draw, Says David James
Tennis News
  1. Somdev Devvarman, Purav Raja Take AITA To Court Over Alleged Sports Code Violations
  2. Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz Included In Spain Squad For Davis Cup Final Eight
  3. Emma Raducanu Confirms China Open Withdrawal After Another Injury Setback
  4. Iga Swiatek Creates History; Passes Ashleigh Barty For Total Weeks Spent As WTA World Number One
  5. ATP China Open 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Draw, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: September 24 2024
  2. Delayed Monsoon Retreat Begins; 'Severe' Winter Likely | Decoding Weather Pattern Shifts
  3. Haryana, J&K Polls: EC Oversight Tightened, Historic First Vote For West Pakistan Refugees And More | Key Highlights
  4. Haryana Elections 2024: Political Parties Campaign At Full-Swing Ahead Of Next Week's Voting
  5. PM Modi Meets Ukraine's Zelenskyy 3rd Time In 3 Months: All That Happened In The 3 Meetings
Entertainment News
  1. Kerala High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Siddique In Rape Case
  2. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
  3. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  4. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  5. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  2. Ryan Wesley Routh Left A Note Indicating Intention To Kill Trump: US Justice Department
  3. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  4. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  5. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
World News
  1. Iran Sent Thousands Of SMS Seeking Revenge Over 2023 Quran Burnings, Says Sweden
  2. Israel-Hezbollah Tensions: Deadly Strikes On, All-Out War Closer Than Ever & 'Nowhere To Go' For People
  3. Japan Floods: Heavy Rains, Damaged Houses & Submerged Cars
  4. Fear Of War Increases As Israel, Lebanon Continue Their Strikes
  5. Japan: 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Triggers Small Tsunami Waves; Advisory Issued
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Horoscope For September 24, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. The Rise Of The Machines: Influencer Edition
  3. 'War Is Not With You': Netanyahu's Message For Lebanon After 492 Killed In Deadliest Israeli Strikes | Top Points
  4. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  5. Somdev Devvarman, Purav Raja Take AITA To Court Over Alleged Sports Code Violations
  6. England Skipper Heather Knight Handed Suspended Fine Over 2012 Blackface Social Media Post
  7. Japan: 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Triggers Small Tsunami Waves; Advisory Issued
  8. Tirupati Laddu Row: TTD Carries Out Purification Ritual At Temple; 'Tobacco In Prasadam' Claims Surface