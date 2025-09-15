Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025: Pathirana Dropped As SL Opt To Bowl First

Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 Toss Update: Sri Lanka have chosen to bowl first against Hong Kong in Match 8 of the tournament. Matheesha Pathirana is dropped as Sri Lanka have included Maheesh Theeshana in the Playing XI

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: gaurav thakur
Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025
Matheesha Pathirana Photo: X/@ChennaiIPL
  • Sri Lanka have won the toss and are bowling first against Hong Kong in Asia Cup

  • Pacer Matheesha Pathirana has been dropped by Sri Lanka as Maheesh Theekshana comes back into the Playing XI

  • Sri Lanka have one win in one game while Hong Kong have lost both their matches

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka won the toss and opted to bowl first against Hong Kong in match 8 of Asia Cup 2025 on Monday, September 15 in Dubai. Sri Lanka come into the game on the back of a convincing win in their opening encounter while Hong Kong have back-to-back losses against their name.

Follow Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong live here

Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara

Hong Kong Playing XI: Zeeshan Ali(w), Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Shahid Wasif, Kinchit Shah, Yasim Murtaza(c), Aizaz Khan, Ayush Shukla, Ehsan Khan, Ateeq Iqbal

Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Squads

Hong Kong Squad: Zeeshan Ali(w), Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Yasim Murtaza(c), Aizaz Khan, Kinchit Shah, Kalhan Challu, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Ateeq Iqbal, Shahid Wasif, Nasrulla Rana, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Mohammad Waheed, Martin Coetzee, Ali Hassan

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando

Led by All-rounder Charith Asalanka, Sri Lanka were brilliant in their Asia Cup opener with both bat and ball as they routed Bangladesh by six wickets. Hong Kong have struggled at the big stage with losses in their opening two games against Afghanistan and Bangladesh. This could very well be Hong Kong's final game in this tournament and they will want to make it memorable. Sri Lanka on the other hand would like another dominating win.

