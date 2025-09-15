Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025: Pathirana Dropped As SL Opt To Bowl First

Sri Lanka have won the toss and are bowling first against Hong Kong in Asia Cup
Pacer Matheesha Pathirana has been dropped by Sri Lanka as Maheesh Theekshana comes back into the Playing XI
Sri Lanka have one win in one game while Hong Kong have lost both their matches
Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka won the toss and opted to bowl first against Hong Kong in match 8 of Asia Cup 2025 on Monday, September 15 in Dubai. Sri Lanka come into the game on the back of a convincing win in their opening encounter while Hong Kong have back-to-back losses against their name.
Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Playing XIs
Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara
Hong Kong Playing XI: Zeeshan Ali(w), Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Shahid Wasif, Kinchit Shah, Yasim Murtaza(c), Aizaz Khan, Ayush Shukla, Ehsan Khan, Ateeq Iqbal
Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Squads
Hong Kong Squad: Zeeshan Ali(w), Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Yasim Murtaza(c), Aizaz Khan, Kinchit Shah, Kalhan Challu, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Ateeq Iqbal, Shahid Wasif, Nasrulla Rana, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Mohammad Waheed, Martin Coetzee, Ali Hassan
Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando
Led by All-rounder Charith Asalanka, Sri Lanka were brilliant in their Asia Cup opener with both bat and ball as they routed Bangladesh by six wickets. Hong Kong have struggled at the big stage with losses in their opening two games against Afghanistan and Bangladesh. This could very well be Hong Kong's final game in this tournament and they will want to make it memorable. Sri Lanka on the other hand would like another dominating win.