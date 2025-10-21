Women's World Cup: Athapaththu Says Sri Lanka Semis Qualification Will Be A Miracle

Despite a stunning victory over Bangladesh, Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu believes that her team making it to the semifinal of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will be a miracle. Athapaththu-led Sri Lanka registered a thrilling seven-run victory against Bangladesh who at one point seemed set for an easy victory.
Sri Lanka might have earned two crucial points to take their tally to four -- the same as India and New Zealand -- but their extremely dismal net run rate (NRR) puts them in a disadvantage as they compete with the other two teams to secure a last-four berth.
Sri Lanka also have played an extra game than New Zealand India, putting them at further disadvantage in the race to the final four.
"One more game left, we'll try our best to win and (it) will be a miracle if we can make the semis," said Athapaththu.
Bangladesh needed 12 runs to win in the last 12 balls with six wickets in hand and yet they lost by seven runs. The talismanic Sri Lankan captain , produced a dream last over in which she took three wickets and also effected a run out to turn the tables on Bangladesh.
Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana was left heartbroken following the loss, saying the team will have to really work hard on handling pressure on the big stage.
"From the beginning I think it was our game. Me and Sharmin (Akter, 64 not out) were batting well. Momentum shifted when she went off (the ground) with cramp.
" We kept losing wickets at crucial moments. We've been playing three games like this. Heartbreaking definitely. We kept losing wickets and couldn't hold our nerves. We can't take this pressure and we need to think about it," the skipper added.
The loss meant Bangladesh's hopes of making it to the final four are over. Australia, South Africa and England have already booked their semifinals tickets meaning only one spot remains.