Sri Lanka A will take on Bangladesh A in the tenth game of the ongoing ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2024 on Tuesday, October 22 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat. (More Cricket News)
The Sri Lankans come into the contest after their 42-run victory against Hong Kong, and would be itching to go again for two more points.
While on the other hand, Bangladesh A will enter the tie after their four-wicket loss against Afghanistan, and would want to get their second win of the competition against Sri Lanka.
SL-A Vs BAN-A ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024: Full Squads
Sri Lanka A: Sahan Arachchige (c), Lasith Croospulle, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dushan Hemantha, Dinura Kalupahana, Yashodha Lanka, Pramod Madushan, Eshan Malinga, Ramesh Mendis, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Pavan Rathnayake, Lahiru Udara, Nimesh Vimukthi, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Isitha Wijesundara
Bangladesh A: Akbar Ali (captain), Saif Hassan (vice-captain), Parvez Hossain Emon, Naim Sheikh, Jishan Alam, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby, Rakibul Hasan, Alis Al Islam, Wasi Siddiquee, Abu Hider Rony, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Ripon Mondol, Maruf Mridha.
Sri Lanka A Vs Bangladesh A, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024 Group A Match Live Streaming Details:
When is Sri Lanka A Vs Bangladesh A, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024 Group A match?
The Sri Lanka A Vs Bangladesh A, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024 Group A match will be held on Tuesday, October 22 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat at 7:00 PM IST.
Where to watch Sri Lanka A Vs Bangladesh A, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024 Group A match?
The Sri Lanka A Vs Bangladesh A, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024 Group A match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.