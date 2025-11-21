Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Toss Update, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 2nd Semi-Final: SL-A Opt To Bowl - Check Playing XIs

Pakistan Shaheens take on Sri Lanka in the 2nd Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 semi-final in Doha. SL-A won the toss and chose to bowl first. Check toss-playing XI update. The winner will join Bangladesh A in the final on Sunday

Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Toss Update, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 2nd Semi-Final
Sri Lanka A players celebrate a wicket during the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 match against Bangladesh A on November 19, 2025. | Photo: X/ACCMedia1
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pakistan Shaheens face Sri Lanka A in Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 final

  • SL-A win toss and choose to field first

  • Check playing XIs

Pakistan Shaheens go head-to-head with Sri Lanka A in the 2nd semi-final of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025. The match will take place at the West End Park international stadium in Doha, Qatar with the winner taking on Bangladesh A in the finale on Sunday, November 23.

India A, who were favourites to win the competition, suffered a shambolic loss to Bangladesh A in the first semi-final which took place earlier today. The Boys in Blue took the game to Super Overs, where they lost both of their wickets without scoring a single run.

The Bangla Tigers, after losing Yasir Ali off the first ball, saw Suyash Sharma bowl a wide delivery to help them reach the final.

From 8:00PM (IST) onwards, Pakistan Shaheens annd Sri Lanka A will be aiming to join Bangladesh A to setup a thrilling Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 final.

Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 2nd Semi-Final: Toss Update

Sri Lanka A won the toss and chose to bowl first in the 2nd semi-final against Pakistan Shaheens.

Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 2nd Semi-Final: Playing XIs

Shaheens XI: Mohammad Naeem, Maaz Sadaqat, Ghazi Ghori (WK), Yasir Khan, Irfan Khan (C), Mohammad Faiq, Saad Masood, Ahmed Daniyal, Shahid Aziz, Sufiyan Muqeem and Ubaid Shah

SL-A XI: Nishan Madushka (WK), Vishen Halambage, Lasith Croospulle, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sahan Arachchige, Ramesh Mendis, Dunit Wellalage (C), Milan Rathnayaka, Pramod Madushan, Traveen Matthew and Garuka Sanketh

Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 2nd Semi-Final: Squads

Sri Lanka A Squad: Nishan Madushka (WK), Vishen Halambage, Lasith Croospulle, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sahan Arachchige, Ramesh Mendis, Dunith Wellalage (C), Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Pramod Madushan, Garuka Sanketh, Traveen Mathew, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Isitha Wijesundera, Sohan de Livera

Pakistan A Squad: Mohammad Naeem, Maaz Sadaqat, Ghazi Ghori (WK), Yasir Khan, Mohammad Faiq, Irfan Khan (C), Arafat Minhas, Muhammad Shahzad, Shahid Aziz, Ahmed Daniyal, Sufiyan Muqeem, Khurram Shahzad, Mubasir Khan, Saad Masood, Ubaid Shah, Mohammad Salman Mirza

Published At:
