South Korea Vs Indonesia Toss Update, T20 World Cup Qualifier: INA Bat First - Check Playing XIs

South Korea are eager to secure their first points of the tournament as they take on Indonesia in the eighth match of the T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B. The game is underway at Yeonhui Cricket Ground in Incheon. (More Cricket News)
Toss Update
Indonesia won the toss and elected to bat first against hosts South Korea.
South Korea Vs Indonesia: Squads
Indonesia: Gede Arta, Ketut Artawan, Ferdinando Banunaek, Kadek Gamantika, Danilson Hawoe(c), Ahmad Ramdoni(wk), Maxi Koda, Gede Priandana, Kirubasankar Ramamoorthy, Padmakar Surve, Anjar Tadarus, Gede Prastama, Dharma Kesuma, Gaurav Tiwari
South Korea: Kim Daeyeon, Kuldeep Gurjar, An Hyobeom, Jun Hyunwoo(wk/c), Mudassir Iqbal, Lee Kangmin, Aamir Lal, Alam Nakash, Raja Shoaib, Nishat Nazmussakib, Balage Dilruksha, Sameera Maduranga, Fazil Muhammad, Sameera Pitabeddara
The live streaming of the South Korea Vs Indonesia, ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B match is available on the FanCode app and website in India.