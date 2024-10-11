South Korea Vs Hong Kong Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's T20 East Asia Cup 2024 Match 10

Hosts South Korea will face defending champions Hong Kong in the last pool stage match of the Women's East Asia Cup 2024. (More Cricket News)
After a dominating performance against Mongolia to open their account in the tournament with a win, South Korea have struggled. They were shot out for 32 and 65 by Japan and China respectively in their previous two matches. Against a stronger opponent in Hong Kong, a similar fate could be awaiting their batting line-up.
Defending champions Hong Kong have won all their three matches so far and that too all of them convincingly. Their bowlers have conceded just 75,71 and 33 in the three matches. Having already booked their place in the final, another dominating victory could be on the cards for Hong Kong.
South Korea Women: Jiyeon Park jnr, Kang Ram, Lee Keo Ra, Jang Woo Jin, Jiyeon Park, Kim Rang, Seri Chang, Seungmin Song (c), Sinae Kim (wk), Su Jin Kim (wk), Haliam Kwon, Han Ji Won, Hee Jung Lee, Hyejin Park, Jeon Myeong
Hong Kong: Natasha Miles (c), Shanzeen Shahzad, Yasmin Daswani, Georgina Bradley, Kary Chan, Mariko Hill, Marina Lamplough, Hiu Ying Cheung (Wk), Joyleen Kaur (Wk), Alison Siu, Betty Chan, Iqra Sahar, Maira Saleem, Maryam Bibi
South Korea Women Vs Hong Kong Women: Live Streaming
What time Is South Korea Women Vs Hong Kong Women, Women's East Asia Cup 2024 Match 10?
The South Korea Women Vs Hong Kong Women, Women's East Asia Cup 2024 match 10 will start at 10:30 AM IST on October 12.
Where to watch South Korea Women Vs Hong Kong Women, Women's East Asia Cup 2024 fixture?
The Women's East Asia Cup 2024 fixture will not be available for telecast in India.