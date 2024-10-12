South Korea Vs China Live Streaming, Women's East Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch 3rd Place Playoff T20 Match

The third-place play-off match of the Women's East Asia Cup 2024 will take place between South Korea and China at the Yeonhui Cricket Ground, Incheon, on October 13, Sunday. (More Cricket News)
Both teams missed out on the finals, finishing third and fourth with 4 and 2 points, respectively, from four matches. The summit clash will feature Japan taking on Hong Kong.
In their recent encounters, China suffered a 19-run loss to Japan, while South Korea faced a disappointing 70-run defeat against Hong Kong.
South Korea-W Vs China- W Squads:
South Korea Women: Jiyeon Park jnr, Kang Ram, Lee Keo Ra, Jang Woo Jin, Jiyeon Park, Kim Rang, Seri Chang, Seungmin Song (c), Sinae Kim (wk), Su Jin Kim (wk), Haliam Kwon, Han Ji Won, Hee Jung Lee, Hyejin Park, Jeon Myeong
China Women: Xu Qian (c), Wei Haiting, Wang Huiying, Jiaping Li, Mengting Liu (wk), Zi Mei, Ma Ruike, Yang Shen, Hong Yali, Jing Yang, Zhang Yibing, Gong Yuting, Cai Yuzhi, Yan Zuying
When is South Korea Women Vs China Women, Women's East Asia Cup 2024 Third Place Playoff match?
The South Korea Women Vs China Women, Women's East Asia Cup 2024 third-place play off match will start at 10:30 AM IST on October 13, Sunday at the Yeonhui Cricket Ground, Incheon.
Where to watch South Korea Women Vs China Women, Women's East Asia Cup 2024 Third Place Playoff match?
The Women's East Asia Cup 2024 matches will not be available for telecast in India.