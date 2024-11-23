Cricket

South Africa Women Vs England Women, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch RSA-W Vs ENG-W Match

Get all the live streaming details, schedule, and head-to-head information for the South Africa Women Vs England Women 1st T20I right here

South Africa national women's cricket team. AP Photo
South Africa Women will begin their all-format series against England Women with the first T20I on Sunday, 24th November at Buffalo Park Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium in East London, South Africa. (Full Series Guide | Cricket News)

Bruised from their runner-up finish in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, South Africa Women will be looking to bounce back and get back to winning ways with this series.

On the other hand, England’s campaign in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup ended in disappointment, as they failed to reach the knockout stage after a loss to the West Indies in their final group game. Their hopes of claiming a second T20 World Cup title were crushed earlier than expected.

South Africa Women Vs England Women T20I: Head-To-Head

Total Matches Played - 25

South Africa Women Won - 4

England Women Won - 20

No Result - 1

South Africa Women Vs England Women, 1st T20I: Squads

South Africa Women T20I squad:

Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Chloé Tryon, Faye Tunnicliffe.

England Women T20I squad:

Heather Knight (captain), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Paige Scholfield, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

South Africa Women Vs England Women, 1st T20I: Live Streaming

When to watch South Africa Women Vs England Women, 1st T20I match?

The South Africa Women vs England Women, 1st T20I match will be played on Sunday, 24 November at 5:30pm IST.

Where to watch South Africa Women Vs England Women, 1st T20I match?

The live streaming of the South Africa Women vs England Women 1st T20I will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

