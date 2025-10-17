South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch RSA-W Vs SL-W Match

South Africa vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Get live streaming information for Match 18 between South Africa and Sri Lanka on Friday, 17 October, at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka

South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, ICC Womens World Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch
Bangladesh Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: SA-W celebrating a win. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
  • South Africa face Sri Lanka on 17 October at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo in ICC Women's World Cup match

  • South Africa aim to secure semi-final chances; Sri Lanka need a win to stay alive

  • Rain in Colombo may affect the match; watch live on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar

Sri Lanka take on South Africa in a Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 league-stage clash on Friday, 17 October, at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo. Get all the live streaming information for the RSA-W vs SL-W match right here.

South Africa have bounced back impressively after their opening loss to England, securing victories over New Zealand, India, and Bangladesh. Their consistent performances have propelled them into a comfortable third place in the overall standings, keeping their semi-final hopes very much alive.

Sri Lanka, in contrast, have struggled to find form in the tournament. They are yet to record a win, and with two of their matches abandoned due to rain, the Chamari Athapaththu-led side now faces a tough task to make it to the semi-finals. Currently, the co-hosts sit seventh in the points table with just two points from four matches.

A defeat against South Africa would effectively end Sri Lanka’s semi-final ambitions. To add to their woes, rain is forecast in Colombo on Friday, putting the fixture in jeopardy. Once again, the match could be at the mercy of the weather, leaving both teams, and fans, uncertain about the outcome.

South Africa Women Vs Sri Lanka Women ODI Head-To-Head Record

  • Matches played - 25

  • Sri Lanka wins - 6

  • South Africa wins - 16

  • No result - 3

South Africa Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Live Streaming

When to watch South Africa vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match?

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match between South Africa and Sri Lanka will be played on Friday, 17 October, at 3:00 PM IST at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

Where to watch the broadcast of the South Africa vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match?

The South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Women's World Cup 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming for the South Africa vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match?

The South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Women's World Cup 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

South Africa Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Squads

South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Karabo Meso, Nondumiso Shangase, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus

Sri Lanka Women Squad: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Piumi Wathsala Badalge, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Sugandika Kumari, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya, Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga, Udeshika Prabodhani

