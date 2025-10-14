Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Toss Update And Playing XIs

Sri Lanka, who are still searching for their first victory in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, have decided to bat first after winning the toss against New Zealand in Colombo

India Womens Cricket World Cup 2025 match India vs Sri Lanka_Kavisha Dilhari
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: India vs Sri Lanka | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sri Lanka win the toss and choose to bat first

  • The Lankans hoping to earn their first victory in the on-going World Cup today against New Zealand

  • Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Women to be live streamed on JioHotstar and Star Sports

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu has won the toss and elected to bat first as they take on New Zealand in match number 15 of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025.

The Lankans are still without a win in the tournament, having lost to India and England in their previous encounters. Their only point in the tournament came due to the abandoned match against Australia, when both teams shared a point each.

A loss today could virtually end their World Cup 2025 campaign. As for New Zealand, they will be eager to continue the momentum they picked up against Bangladesh. The Kiwis are currently placed 5th in the points table with just 2 points to their name.

Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Toss Update

Sri Lanka Women win the toss and choose to bat first.

Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Dewmi Vihanga, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera

New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson

