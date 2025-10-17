South Africa Vs Sri Lanka, Women's World Cup 2025: Colombo Weather Forecast And R. Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report

South Africa Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Get the weather forecast for Colombo and the pitch report for R. Premadasa Stadium ahead of Match 18 on Friday, 17 October

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Womens World Cup Colombo Weather Forecast Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report
Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Colombo Weather Woes Continue As Match Ends In No Result Photo: AP/ Eranga Jayawardena
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • South Africa face Sri Lanka in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 today at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo

  • Will it rain in Colombo today? Scattered thunderstorms are expected with a high chance of rain, which could delay or interrupt play

  • Pitch: Slightly two-paced, helping pacers with the new ball and spinners later, offering a balanced contest

Sri Lanka and South Africa face each other in a Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 league-stage fixture on Friday, 17 October, at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Will rain play spoilsport again, or will the match go ahead as planned? Get the weather forecast right here.

South Africa have recovered well after their opening defeat to England, posting wins over New Zealand, India, and Bangladesh to sit comfortably in third place. Their strong run keeps them firmly in contention for a semi-final spot, while Sri Lanka continue to struggle.

The co-hosts are yet to register a victory, and with two of their matches already abandoned due to rain, Chamari Athapaththu’s side faces a steep challenge to stay alive in the tournament.

Rain continues to play a major role in Sri Lanka’s campaign, and the forecast for Colombo on Friday threatens to disrupt their clash against South Africa once again.

Related Content
Related Content

A washout could dash any slim hopes the hosts have of keeping their semi-final dream alive, leaving both teams and fans anxiously waiting on the mercy of the weather.

For fans, South Africa vs Sri Lanka live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

South Africa Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Colombo Weather Forecast

Weather in Colombo today: Scattered thunderstorms are expected, with temperatures ranging between 26°C and 29°C. There is a 65% chance of rain, humidity is high at 79%, and winds are blowing at 14 km/h.

Rain could be persistent at times, raising the possibility of delays or interruptions during the South Africa vs Sri Lanka Women’s World Cup 2025 match. Fans should keep an eye on the skies, as showers may impact play throughout the day.

South Africa Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: R. Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report

The surface is slightly two-paced, offering some assistance to both pacers and spinners. Fast bowlers can extract movement with the new ball, while spinners are likely to get plenty of turn as the innings progress. Overall, the pitch promises a balanced contest between bat and ball, making for an exciting match.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round One Day 3 Updates: Samson Departs At Fifty, Kerala Fight On Vs Maharashtra

  2. South Africa Vs Sri Lanka, Women's World Cup 2025: Colombo Weather Forecast And R. Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report

  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: UAE Join Final Line-Up - Check Full List Of 20 Qualified Teams Here

  4. Kohli, Rohit Bat Together In Perth Before Australia ODI Series Begins - Watch

  5. England's Tour Of New Zealand Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads, Head To Head, Where To Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. Denmark Open Badminton 2025: Lakshya Sen Stuns Antonsen To Enter Quarter-Finals; Satwik-Chirag Secure Win

  2. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  3. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  4. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Caste Survey Dilemma: Social Equity Or Invasion Of Privacy?

  2. Keshav Kunj: The Sangh’s Capital Stage For Its Next Century

  3. Collegium’s Transfer Of Justice Sreedharan Draws Sharp Criticism From Legal Experts

  4. Day In Pics: October 16, 2025

  5. CM Omar Abdullah Announces Resumption Of Darbar Move Practice

Entertainment News

  1. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  2. A Stitch in a Lifetime

  3. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  4. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  5. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Trump Says Modi Pledged To End India’s Russian Oil Imports

  2. YouTube Resolves Global Outage Affecting Over 366,000 Users

  3. Cook County Judge Blocks ICE Arrests At Courthouses Amid Chicago Immigration Crackdown

  4. Pentagon Reporters Leave En Masse After Rejecting New Restrictions On Press Access

  5. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi School Bomb Threat Turns Out to Be a Hoax, Student Sent E-Mail to Skip Exams

  2. Congress Releases First List Of 48 Candidates For Bihar Assembly Polls, Rajesh Ram To Contest From Kutumba

  3. How To Celebrate Kali Puja 2025: Rituals And Traditions Explained

  4. Only 12% Women Candidates In Bihar’s NDA Despite Big Announcements

  5. Manoj Bajpayee Calls Out His 'Fake' Video Ahead Of Bihar Elections 2025: No Allegiance With Any Political Party

  6. Bengaluru To Develop A Business Corridor, Aims To Cut Traffic Congestion

  7. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round One Day 3 Updates: Samson Departs At Fifty, Kerala Fight On Vs Maharashtra

  8. Sabarimala Gold Theft: SIT Arrests Prime Accused Unnikrishnan Potti