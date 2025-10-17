South Africa face Sri Lanka in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 today at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo
Will it rain in Colombo today? Scattered thunderstorms are expected with a high chance of rain, which could delay or interrupt play
Pitch: Slightly two-paced, helping pacers with the new ball and spinners later, offering a balanced contest
Sri Lanka and South Africa face each other in a Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 league-stage fixture on Friday, 17 October, at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Will rain play spoilsport again, or will the match go ahead as planned? Get the weather forecast right here.
South Africa have recovered well after their opening defeat to England, posting wins over New Zealand, India, and Bangladesh to sit comfortably in third place. Their strong run keeps them firmly in contention for a semi-final spot, while Sri Lanka continue to struggle.
The co-hosts are yet to register a victory, and with two of their matches already abandoned due to rain, Chamari Athapaththu’s side faces a steep challenge to stay alive in the tournament.
Rain continues to play a major role in Sri Lanka’s campaign, and the forecast for Colombo on Friday threatens to disrupt their clash against South Africa once again.
A washout could dash any slim hopes the hosts have of keeping their semi-final dream alive, leaving both teams and fans anxiously waiting on the mercy of the weather.
For fans, South Africa vs Sri Lanka live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.
South Africa Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Colombo Weather Forecast
Weather in Colombo today: Scattered thunderstorms are expected, with temperatures ranging between 26°C and 29°C. There is a 65% chance of rain, humidity is high at 79%, and winds are blowing at 14 km/h.
Rain could be persistent at times, raising the possibility of delays or interruptions during the South Africa vs Sri Lanka Women’s World Cup 2025 match. Fans should keep an eye on the skies, as showers may impact play throughout the day.
South Africa Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: R. Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report
The surface is slightly two-paced, offering some assistance to both pacers and spinners. Fast bowlers can extract movement with the new ball, while spinners are likely to get plenty of turn as the innings progress. Overall, the pitch promises a balanced contest between bat and ball, making for an exciting match.