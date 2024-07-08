SLC Appoints Former Cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya As Sri Lanka's Interim Head Coach

Former Sri Lankan captain Sanath Jayasuriya has been appointed as the interim head coach of the senior men's cricket team with immediate effect. He was serving as the cricket consultant for Sri Lanka Cricket. (More Cricket News)
SLC issued an official press release on Monday, July 8 to reveal the development. Jayasuriya's appointment comes after the resignation of Chris Silverwood as head coach and Mahela Jayawardene as Consultant after a disappointing T20 World Cup campaign in the Americas.
The legendary all-rounder will continue with the new role until the end of Sri Lanka's tour of England in September. His first assignment as interim head coach will be the white-ball home series, consisting of three ODIs and three T20Is against India, starting on July 27th.
CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), Ashley de Silva, expressed optimism about Jayasuriya's appointment and endorsed him to stabilize Sri Lankan cricket in the future.
"Sanath with his wealth of international cricketing experience is well positioned to guide the national team until we find a permanent solution," said de Silva in the official press release.