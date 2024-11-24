Sikkim Vs Tamil Nadu Live Streaming, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group B Round 2: When, Where To Watch Domestic T20 Match

Sikkim are all set to face Tamil Nadu in the Group B, Round 2 clash of Indian domestic cricket's T20 tournament, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024, on Monday, November 25, at Emerald High School Ground, Indore. (More Cricket News)
Sikkim find themselves at the bottom of the table and are looking to improve their standings. Coming off a 54-run defeat against Saurashtra, they will aim to bounce back and secure a much-needed victory in their next match.
On the other hand, Tamil Nadu sit comfortably in second place on the table. They enter this match following a convincing 43-run victory over Tripura and will aim to maintain their momentum while solidifying their strong position.
Sikkim Vs Tamil Nadu: Squads
Tamil Nadu: Baba Indrajith, Sai Sudharsan, N Jagadeesan(w), Shahrukh Khan(c), Vijay Shankar, Rithik Easwaran, Sonu Yadav, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Gurjapneet Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sandeep Warrier, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Manimaran Siddharth, Boopathi Kumar, Mohamed Ali, Andre Siddarth C, M Mohammed
Sikkim: Nilesh Lamichaney, Parth Palawat, Ashish Thapa(w), Robin Limboo, Ankur Malik, Palzor Tamang, Saurav Prasad, Roshan Kumar, Lee Yong Lepcha(c), Md Saptulla, Bhim Luitel, Pranesh Chettri, Anwesh Sharma, Ronit More
Sikkim Vs Tamil Nadu, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group B: Live Streaming
When to watch Sikkim vs Tamil Nadu, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Group B match?
The Sikkim vs Tamil Nadu, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Group B match will be played on Monday, November 25, at Emerald High School Ground, Indore at 1:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Sikkim vs Tamil Nadu, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Group B match?
Live streaming of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 matches will be available on the JioCinema app and website.