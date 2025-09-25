Shreyas Iyer's Break Request Confirmed As BCCI Announce Rest Of India Squad For Irani Trophy

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday confirmed that Shreyas Iyer has requested for a six-month break from red ball cricket. BCCI announced squads for Rest Of India for Irani Trophy and India A for a three-match One Day series against Australia A. Iyer was in the squad for One Day games but will be missing the Irani Trophy due to his request.
"Shreyas Iyer has informed the BCCI of his decision to take a six-month break from red-ball cricket," BCCI stated in its release.
"Having undergone back surgery in the UK and managed his recovery well, he has recently experienced recurring back spasms and stiffness while playing the longer format. He wishes to utilise this period to build endurance, body resilience and work on his fitness. In view of his decision, he was not considered for selection for the Irani Cup," BCCI added.
Iyer was leading the India A team in a series involving two unofficial Test matches. However, Iyer left the series after the first game and informed the BCCI about his fitness issues.
Irani Trophy sees the Ranji Trophy winner clash with the Rest of India side in a five-day First Class game. This year, Rest of India will turn up against Vidarbha, the champions of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25, in Nagpur from October 1 for the prestigious title. Rajat Patidar has been named the captain of the Rest of India team.
Meanwhile, India A and Australia A will be engaged in a three-match One Day series starting September 30. Iyer will be leading the side which is loaded with a lot of young talent.
India A squad for 1st one-day match
Shreyas Iyer (C), Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (WK), Priyansh Arya, Simarjeet Singh
India A squad for 2nd and 3rd one-day matches
Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (WK), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh
Rest of India squad for Irani Cup
Rajat Patidar (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Aryan Juyal (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Yash Dhull, Shaikh Rasheed, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Khaleel Ahmed, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Saransh Jain