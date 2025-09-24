Shreyas Iyer To Miss Red-Ball Cricket In Coming Months, Confirms BCCI

Shreyas Iyer has decided to take a break from red-ball cricket due to back issues. BCCI confirms he will reassess his fitness before returning, pausing his Test and India A commitments

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Shreyas Iyer To Miss Red-Ball Cricket In Coming Months, Confirms BCCI
Shreyas Iyer To Miss Red-Ball Cricket In Coming Months, Confirms BCCI | Photo: X/CricCrazyJohns
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Shreyas Iyer has decided to take a break from red-ball cricket to manage his back and body

  • He has played 14 Tests for India, scoring 811 runs with one century and five fifties

  • India and West Indies will play in two-match Test series starting on October 2

Star India batter Shreyas Iyer has long been considered one of India’s most promising middle-order batter. Whether it's in international or IPL, Iyer has always delivered his magnificent performances. And not just batting, he has also proved himself as one of the brilliant short-format leaders by leading Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL title in 2024.

However, persistent back issues since his surgery have raised questions about his ability to sustain the physical demands of Test cricket and selection for the upcoming two-match Test series against West Indies.

In a recent update, the BCCI clarified Iyer’s position, confirming that the player has voluntarily opted for a break from red-ball cricket. A BCCI source, as reported by the Indian Express, said:

"He has informed us that he will be taking a break from red ball cricket and it's good that he has cleared it out because selectors are now clear about his future. He won't be playing red ball cricket in coming months and he has informed the board that he will assess his body in future in consultation with physios and trainer and take a call on it."

Harsha Bhogle's Perspective on Iyer's Decision

Renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle has weighed in on Shreyas Iyer's decision to step away from red-ball cricket. Bhogle expressed that while the move might not be surprising, it highlights the challenges Iyer faces post his back surgery.

"It doesn't surprise me in the least, because I think there was a space open for him and for a player of his, his caliber. He's a very, very good player at number six, but I'm not sure he wanted it badly enough, or whether his his body was allowing him to want it badly enough, because post his back surgery wasn't the same." Bhogle said to Cricbuzz.

"And I think it's been an open secret that post his back surgery, he struggles if he's got to play a long innings or he's on the field for very long. So I think it's, it's a proven decision. If it's because of his back then I think it's a prudent decision, and you applaud it and say, Well done. I mean, you had the option of pitching for a place in the test match squad, but if you've chosen to give that up, well done." he concluded.

Shreyas Iyer’s Test Career

Iyer made his Test debut for India in 2021 and has since played 14 Test matches. In these matches, he has accumulated 811 runs at an average of 36.86, with one century and five fifties. His highest score in Test cricket is 105 runs.

While his average reflects solid contributions, his recent decision to take a break from red-ball cricket indicates a shift in his career focus, possibly due to ongoing back issues and the physical demands of the longer format. Earlier, Hardik Pandya also took the same decision to take rest from the longest format to focus more on the white-ball cricket, while keeping himself away from injuries.

Published At:
Tags

