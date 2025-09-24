India Squad Announcement Live Updates: Who Will Replace Injured Rishabh Pant?

India vs West Indies 2025: BCCI set to unveil squad for the two-Test series starting October 2 in Ahmedabad, with Shubman Gill leading at home for the first time. Follow all the updates here. AP

India Vs West Indies 2025: Welcome to our live coverage of India's squad announcement for the upcoming two-Test series against the West Indies, starting October 2 in Ahmedabad. With Shubman Gill set to lead at home for the first time, and several senior players either rested or retired, today's reveal will mark a generational shift in Indian red-ball cricket. No press conference is scheduled, though. The BCCI selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, is expected to announce the squad via media release and social platforms later today. The selection meeting is being held virtually, with Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir joining remotely from the UAE, where India continue their unbeaten run in the Asia Cup. Later tonight, Suryakumar Yadav & Co. face Bangladesh in their second Super Four clash. A win would all but seal India's place in Sunday's final. Follow all the updates here:

LIVE UPDATES

24 Sept 2025, 10:53:15 am IST India Squad Announcement Live Updates: Who Are The Selectors? The current selection panel remains unchanged with Ajit Agarkar as Chairperson, alongside Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, Ajay Ratra, and Sridharan Sharath.

24 Sept 2025, 10:36:21 am IST India Squad Announcement Live Updates: Series Schedule India vs West Indies 1st Test: October 2-6 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad India vs West Indies 2nd Test: October 10-14 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi