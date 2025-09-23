Shreyas Iyer Takes Break From Red-Ball Cricket Due To Back Issue: Report

Shreyas Iyer takes break from red-ball cricket due to stiff back
Withdrew from India A squad and upcoming West Indies Tests
Iyer's back issues raise doubts for Ranji Trophy 2025-26
Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has informed the chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, that a stiff back is preventing him from coping with the demands of red-ball cricket, a PTI report said. Having withdrawn from the India A squad, Iyer has also requested that selectors not consider him for the upcoming two-match home Test series against the West Indies starting on October 2.
Shreyas Iyer pulled out of India A’s ongoing second four-day unofficial Test against Australia A in Lucknow. The Punjab Kings skipper had been named captain of India A, but Dhruv Jurel stepped in in the absence of the Mumbaikar.
BCCI Source Confirms Iyer's Request
A BCCI source told PTI, "While he informed the India 'A' team management that he has gone to Mumbai for personal reasons, he has informed chairman of the selection committee that his back can't take rigours of first-class and Test cricket for the time being."
Shreyas formally communicated his back issues to Ajit Agarkar through a letter, ensuring his request was on record. This scenario makes Shreyas a doubtful starter for the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season, which begins on October 15.
As per the PTI report, Shreyas will now report to the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Professionals there will assess his back and facilitate his recovery. The player has a history of back issues, having experienced similar discomfort last domestic season.
(With PTI Inputs)