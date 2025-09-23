Shreyas Iyer Takes Break From Red-Ball Cricket Due To Back Issue: Report

Shreyas Iyer has reportedly taken a break from red-ball cricket due to back issues, and will miss the upcoming Test series against West Indies from October 2

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Shreyas Iyer Takes Break From Red-Ball Cricket Due To Back Issue: Report
Shreyas Iyer in action for West Zone in Duleep Trophy 2025. | Photo: X/CricCrazyJohns
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Shreyas Iyer takes break from red-ball cricket due to stiff back

  • Withdrew from India A squad and upcoming West Indies Tests

  • Iyer's back issues raise doubts for Ranji Trophy 2025-26

Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has informed the chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, that a stiff back is preventing him from coping with the demands of red-ball cricket, a PTI report said. Having withdrawn from the India A squad, Iyer has also requested that selectors not consider him for the upcoming two-match home Test series against the West Indies starting on October 2.

Shreyas Iyer pulled out of India A’s ongoing second four-day unofficial Test against Australia A in Lucknow. The Punjab Kings skipper had been named captain of India A, but Dhruv Jurel stepped in in the absence of the Mumbaikar.

BCCI Source Confirms Iyer's Request

A BCCI source told PTI, "While he informed the India 'A' team management that he has gone to Mumbai for personal reasons, he has informed chairman of the selection committee that his back can't take rigours of first-class and Test cricket for the time being."

Shreyas formally communicated his back issues to Ajit Agarkar through a letter, ensuring his request was on record. This scenario makes Shreyas a doubtful starter for the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season, which begins on October 15.

As per the PTI report, Shreyas will now report to the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Professionals there will assess his back and facilitate his recovery. The player has a history of back issues, having experienced similar discomfort last domestic season.

Related Content
Related Content

(With PTI Inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Cricket Highlights, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Nawaz, Talat Power PAK To 5-Wicket Win

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Karnataka Name KL Rahul, Prasidh Krishna In Probables List

  3. Former Umpire Harold 'Dickie' Bird Dies Aged 92

  4. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: PAK Opt To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

  5. New Zealand Legend Ross Taylor Performs Samoa Dance On Return From Retirement - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

  2. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  3. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Himachal Pradesh Rains: Recurring Landslides, Flash Floods Leave Farmers Devastated

  2. Rubio Calls India ‘Critically Important’ After Talks With Jaishankar

  3. Trump's 'Reckless' $100,000 H-1B Fee Slammed As Xenophobic Weaponisation Of Immigration Policy, Says Advocacy Group

  4. Kolkata Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Massive Waterlogging and School Closures

  5. Canada Arrests Inderjeet Singh Gosal

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Trump to Address UNGA : ‘Globalist Institutions Have Decayed the World Order’

  2. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  3. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  4. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  5. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

World News

  1. Rubio Calls India ‘Critically Important’ After Talks With Jaishankar

  2. Trump's 'Reckless' $100,000 H-1B Fee Slammed As Xenophobic Weaponisation Of Immigration Policy, Says Advocacy Group

  3. France Formally Recognises Palestinian Statehood At UN Meeting

  4. Nepal Gen Z Protest Revolution: What’s The Vibe Now?

  5. Peru’s Gen Z Protests Over Wages & Pension Reform; Clashes With Police On Sunday

Latest Stories

  1. Uttarakhand Achieves Historic Revenue Surplus, Confirmed By CAG Report

  2. Zubeen Garg Last Rites: Legendary Singer Laid To Rest With Full State Honours

  3. September 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Cancer, Libra, And Pisces

  4. When The River Took The Harvest: Pulwama’s Orchard Farmers Face A Season Of Loss

  5. France Formally Recognises Palestinian Statehood At UN Meeting

  6. Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Monchengladbach, Bundesliga: Tabakovic Rescues Draw For Visitors

  7. Trump's 'Reckless' $100,000 H-1B Fee Slammed As Xenophobic Weaponisation Of Immigration Policy, Says Advocacy Group

  8. Kolkata Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Massive Waterlogging and School Closures