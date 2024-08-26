Cricket

Shikhar Dhawan Joins Legends League Cricket, Two Days After International Retirement

File photo of former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. Photo: Instagram/Shikhar Dhawan
Two days after announcing his retirement from international cricket, former India opener Shikhar Dhawan on Monday (August 26) joined the Legends League Cricket (LLC). (More Cricket News)

The 38-year-old southpaw's retirement means that he is now free to play in T20 competitions outside the Indian Premier League.

"My body is still conditioned for the demands of the game, and while I'm at ease with my decision, cricket is an inseparable part of who I am, it will never go out of me.

"I am eager to regroup with my cricketing friends and continue to entertain my fans as we create new memories together," Dhawan said in a statement, according to PTI.

The attacking batter scored 12,286 for India while playing 34 Tests, 167 ODIs and 68 T20Is. The Legends League Cricket will be held in September 2024.

Dhawan was the Player of the Tournament in the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy and notched up 6,793 runs in ODIs at an impressive average of 44.1 and strike rate of 91.35, while averaging 27.92 in T20Is at a strike rate of 126.36.

His announcement of retirement had led to an outpouring of tributes from former teammates and colleagues.

His Delhi mate and long-time friend Virat Kohli wrote on social media platform X: "Shikhar from your fearless debut to becoming one of India's most dependable openers, you've given us countless memories to cherish. Your passion for the game, your sportsmanship and your trademark smile will be missed, but your legacy lives on. Thank you for the memories, unforgettable performances and always leading with your heart. Wishing you the best in your next innings, off the field Gabbar!"

Former opening partner Rohit Sharma too chimed in on X with images of their playing days and a touching message that read: "From sharing rooms to sharing lifetime memories on the field. You always made my job easier from the other end. THE ULTIMATE JATT."

