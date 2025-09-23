India defeated Pakistan by six wickets in Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match
Shahid Afridi criticized the third umpire's decision, suggesting bias due to IPL aspirations
Pakistan filed a formal complaint with the ICC regarding the controversial dismissal
The Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match between India and Pakistan in Dubai witnessed a contentious moment early in the game when Pakistani opener Fakhar Zaman was given out caught behind off Hardik Pandya's bowling. The on-field umpires referred the decision to the third umpire, Sri Lankan official Ruchira Palliyaguruge, who upheld the dismissal after reviewing slow-motion replays.
However, the decision sparked outrage among Pakistani players and fans, as many believed the ball had bounced just before reaching Indian wicketkeeper Sanju Samson, making the catch questionable.
Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi voiced his displeasure during his recent appearance on a Pakistani TV channel, suggesting that the umpire's decision was influenced by aspirations to officiate in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Afridi said, "Unhone IPL me bhi toh umpiring karni hai," implying that the umpire might have been biased to favor India to secure future IPL assignments.
Match Report: India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four
Pakistan were asked to bat first after which they put up a total of 171 runs on the scoreboard, thanks to Sahibzada Farhan's 58-run knock and some big hits from the middle-order batters in the death overs. However, the target was still achievable considering the kind of depth India had in their batting lineup.
After a valiant 74-run effort from Abhishek Sharma and a 105-run opening stand with Shubman Gill, India successfully chased down the target, securing a six-wicket victory over Pakistan.
What’s Next For India And Pakistan?
Pakistan will be facing Sri Lanka in the third match of the Super Four on September 23. While India will face Bangladesh in the fourth match of the Super Four on September 24. If India beat Bangladesh, they will qualify for the finals.
Pakistan have to win their remaining two matches of the Asia Cup. There are high chances of another clash between the arch-rivals in the final. India would like to go 3-0 by deafeating Pakistan thrice in the same tournament.