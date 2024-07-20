San Francisco Unicorns Vs Seattle Orcas Live Streaming, MLC 2024: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online

Seattle Orcas will look to turnaround their campaign with a win against San Francisco Unicorns when the two teams meet in the Major League Cricket on Sunday. (More Cricket News)
The Orcas have lost three consecutive games in the tournament and a loss on Sunday will end their hopes of making it to the play-offs.
The Unicorns on the other hand won back-to-back games before their encounter with the Orcas. They have already sealed a spot in the play-offs but will want to win to strengthen their chances of finishing in the top two.
The last time these two teams clashed, it was the Unicorns who beat Orcas by 23 runs.
When will the San Francisco Unicorns Vs Seattle Orcas, Major League Cricket 2024 match be played?
The San Francisco Unicorns Vs Seattle Orcas, Major League Cricket 2024 match 19 will be played on Sunday, July 21 at 6:00 AM as per India time at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas.
Where to watch the San Francisco Unicorns Vs Seattle Orcas, Major League Cricket 2024 match?
In India, the San Francisco Unicorns Vs Seattle Orcas, MLC 2024 match can be watched on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD TV channels. Live streaming of the match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.
The global broadcast partners for MLC 2024 are as follows:
USA: Willow by Cricbuzz, YES Network
Canada: Willow by Cricbuzz
Australia and New Zealand: Prime Video
Middle East and North Africa: Cricbuzz
Pakistan: A Sports
Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN
UK and Ireland: TNT Sports
San Francisco Unicorns: Finn Allen, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Josh Inglis (wk), Corey Anderson (c), Hassan Khan, Pat Cummins, Liam Plunkett, Haris Rauf, Carmi le Roux, Brody Couch, Abrar Ahmed, Sherfane Rutherford, Tajinder Dhillon, Karima Gore, Jahmar Hamilton, Matt Henry
Seattle Orcas: Quinton de Kock (wk), Nauman Anwar, Aaron Jones, Shubham Ranjane, Heinrich Klaasen (c), Imad Wasim, Michael Bracewell, Harmeet Singh, Cameron Gannon, Nandre Burger, Zaman Khan, Wayne Parnell, Obed McCoy, Hammad Azam, Ryan Rickelton, Lance Morris, Nathan Ellis, Ali Sheikh, Ayan Desai, Shehan Jayasuriya