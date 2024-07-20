Cricket

San Francisco Unicorns Vs Seattle Orcas Live Streaming, MLC 2024: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online

The last time these two teams clashed, it was the Unicorns who beat Orcas by 23 runs

San Francisco Unicorns-mlc 2024
San Francisco Unicorn vs Seattle Orcas, MLC 2024 Photo: MLC
info_icon

Seattle Orcas will look to turnaround their campaign with a win against San Francisco Unicorns when the two teams meet in the Major League Cricket on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

The Orcas have lost three consecutive games in the tournament and a loss on Sunday will end their hopes of making it to the play-offs.

The Unicorns on the other hand won back-to-back games before their encounter with the Orcas. They have already sealed a spot in the play-offs but will want to win to strengthen their chances of finishing in the top two.

The last time these two teams clashed, it was the Unicorns who beat Orcas by 23 runs.

The victory was San Francisco Unicorn's second of the season as Seattle Orcas suffered their third loss. - MLC
MLC 2024: Unicorns Survive Late MI New York Scare To Win Dallas Thriller

BY Outlook Sports Desk

When will the San Francisco Unicorns Vs Seattle Orcas, Major League Cricket 2024 match be played?

The San Francisco Unicorns Vs Seattle Orcas, Major League Cricket 2024 match 19 will be played on Sunday, July 21 at 6:00 AM as per India time at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas.

Where to watch the San Francisco Unicorns Vs Seattle Orcas, Major League Cricket 2024 match?

In India, the San Francisco Unicorns Vs Seattle Orcas, MLC 2024 match can be watched on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD TV channels. Live streaming of the match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.

The global broadcast partners for MLC 2024 are as follows:

USA: Willow by Cricbuzz, YES Network

Canada: Willow by Cricbuzz

Australia and New Zealand: Prime Video

Middle East and North Africa: Cricbuzz

Pakistan: A Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN

UK and Ireland: TNT Sports

San Francisco Unicorns: Finn Allen, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Josh Inglis (wk), Corey Anderson (c), Hassan Khan, Pat Cummins, Liam Plunkett, Haris Rauf, Carmi le Roux, Brody Couch, Abrar Ahmed, Sherfane Rutherford, Tajinder Dhillon, Karima Gore, Jahmar Hamilton, Matt Henry

Seattle Orcas: Quinton de Kock (wk), Nauman Anwar, Aaron Jones, Shubham Ranjane, Heinrich Klaasen (c), Imad Wasim, Michael Bracewell, Harmeet Singh, Cameron Gannon, Nandre Burger, Zaman Khan, Wayne Parnell, Obed McCoy, Hammad Azam, Ryan Rickelton, Lance Morris, Nathan Ellis, Ali Sheikh, Ayan Desai, Shehan Jayasuriya

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Neeraj Chopra Never Compared Himself With Kohli, Dhoni: 'Well Aware Of Reality In India'
  2. India Vs Pakistan, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: What Captains Said In Post-Match Presentation
  3. IND Vs PAK Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: India Women Beat Pakistan By Seven Wickets - As It Happened
  4. India Vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup: IND-W Make Light Work Of PAK-W To Open Campaign With Win
  5. Gujarat Titans To Get New Owner? Adani, Torrent Group In Race To Buy Franchise: Report
Football News
  1. Lallianzuala Chhangte, Indumathi Kathiresan Win Top AIFF Awards
  2. Eddie Howe Wants Newcastle Stay As Long As He Is 'Happy' Amid England Links
  3. Jarrad Branthwaite Focused On New Season With Everton Amid Man Utd Interest
  4. Alvaro Morata Joins AC Milan On Four-year Deal
  5. Erik Ten Hag Concedes Manchester United Have 'Less Depth' Than Premier League Rivals
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Vs Duje Ajdukovic Live Streaming, Swedish Open: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final Match
  2. Cesc Fabregas Officially Appointed Como Head Coach
  3. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Comes From Behind To Seal Semi-final Spot
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Backed To Get 'Very Close' To Novak Djokovic's Grand Slam Record
  5. Vasek Pospisil Eyes Andy Murray For PTPA Role As Retirement Looms
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Cargo Ship Off Goa Coast Catches Big Fire; Coast Guard Comes To Aid
  2. ‘We See This As An Internal Matter’: India On Deadly Clashes In Bangladesh
  3. India News Updates: IAS Khedkar's Father Gets Temporary Protection From Arrest; Restoration Work Complete At UP's Gonda
  4. MEA Appoints Vinay Mohan Kwatra As Envoy To US
  5. Day In Pics: July 19, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. 'Dil Dosti Dilemma' Actress Anushka Sen Collaborates With Grammy-Award Winner Ken Lewis For Global Initiative ‘Project 17’
  2. Entertainment News 19 July Highlights: Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Release Date Announced, Bhushan Kumar's Cousin Tishaa Kumar Passes Away
  3. 'Aadujeevitham' On Netflix Movie Review: Prithviraj Sukumaran Gives A Career Defining Performance In Blessy's Masterpiece
  4. Ram Charan To Be Awarded The Ambassador For Indian Art And Culture At IFFM
  5. Diljit Dosanjh's Bhangra Teams REACT After Singer Accused Of Not Paying Desi Dancers During Dil-Luminati Tour
US News
  1. Hello Kitty Celebrates 50 Years: 13 Surprising Facts About The Iconic Character (Hint: She's Not A Cat!)
  2. TSA Planning To Ease Liquid Restrictions | 11 Liquids That Can Pass The Airport Security Check As Of Now
  3. US Reporter Evan Gershkovich Convicted Of Espionage, Jailed For 16 Years
  4. UVA Study Finds Illegal Drugs In Brain Boosting Mushroom Gummies | Diamond Schruumz Recall
  5. Court Dismisses Lawsuit Challenging Controversial Tennessee Drag Restriction Law
World News
  1. 10 Things You Didn't Know About Microsoft And Bill Gates
  2. Bangladesh Quota Protest: At Least 64 Dead, Nationwide Curfew; Jail Set On Fire| Top Points
  3. Hello Kitty Celebrates 50 Years: 13 Surprising Facts About The Iconic Character (Hint: She's Not A Cat!)
  4. Microsoft Outage: Man Claims To Be Behind Crowdstrike ‘Update’ In Viral Satirical Video
  5. 'Illegal' And 'Must End': ICJ On Israel's Presence In Occupied Palestinian Territories
Latest Stories
  1. 'Bad Newz': Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ananya Panday And Others Grace The Screening
  2. 'Deadpool & Wolverine's Executive Producer Reveals The Crew Sobbed When They Saw Hugh Jackman In Yellow Wolverine Suit
  3. Shahid Kapoor Starrer 'Deva' Postponed; Action Thriller To Now Release Next Year On THIS Date
  4. Entertainment News 19 July Highlights: Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Release Date Announced, Bhushan Kumar's Cousin Tishaa Kumar Passes Away
  5. Massive 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Chile; No Injuries Or Damages Reported
  6. NEET Row: CBI Arrests 4 Students Of AIIMS Patna In 'Paper-Leak' Case; Institute To Take Action Soon
  7. Sports News July 19 Highlights: Rafael Nadal Beats Mariano Navone To Reach Swedish Open Semi-Final
  8. India News Updates: IAS Khedkar's Father Gets Temporary Protection From Arrest; Restoration Work Complete At UP's Gonda