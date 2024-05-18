Cricket

RR Vs KKR, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

Here are all the key numbers that one needs to keep in mind before the last league stage game of IPL 2024

Sunil Narine
Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, the top two teams in the Indian Premier League 2024, will go up against each other on Sunday evening to finish off the league stage of the ongoing season. (Preview | Full Coverage)

RR who lost just once in their first 9 games, have lost their last four games and run the risk of getting out of the top four if they lose on Sunday and other results do not go their way. The lower middle order has not fired for the Royals and skipper Sanju Samson would like it to get some runs ahead of the playoffs.

KKR who were trailing RR at the top of the table for the majority of the season have taken advantage of the poor form of the Royals. They have now confirmed the top spot and would like to continue their good form on Sunday as well.

Here are all the key numbers that one needs to keep in mind before the last league stage game of IPL 2024.

RR Vs KKR Head To Head

Both teams have won 14 games against each other. RR have won the last two encounters between these teams.

This will be the first time RR and KKR will play each other in Guwahati.

RR Vs KKR Highest Run-Scorers

RR skipper Samson is the leading run scorer in KKR vs RR games. He has scored 400 runs so far. Jos Buttler, the hero of the last game between these two teams, is second on the list with 393 runs.

RR Vs KKR Highest Individual Score

Sunil Narine who scored his maiden T20 century in the KKR's last over loss to RR in their last game has the highest individual score in this rivalry. His 109. Jos Buttler's 107 not out in the same game is the second-highest individual score.

RR Vs KKR Highest Wicket-Takers

Sunil Narine has 14 wickets in this rivalry while Shivam Mavi is second on the list 13 scalps. Yuzvendra Chahal is third on the list with 10 wickets.

RR Vs KKR Best Bowling Figures

Yuzvendra Chahal's 5 for 40 is the best individual bowling figure in KKR-RR matches.

