Rohit Sharma’s Captaincy Era Comes To An End: A Look Into His Key Stats And Memorable Moments As India’s ODI Skipper

Rohit Sharma captained India in 56 ODIs, winning 42 with a 76% win rate, the best for an Indian ODI captain
He led India to the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy win, 2023 Asia Cup Title, and the 2023 World Cup final
Compared to legends like Clive Lloyd and Faf du Plessis, Rohit stands among the elite, surpassing Indian greats like Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni in winning percentage
In a major change for Indian cricket, Rohit Sharma has been replaced as the captain of the Indian ODI team. The leadership responsibility has now been given to Shubman Gill, who currently serves as India’s Test captain. This marks a new chapter as the team prepares for the upcoming ODI series against Australia.
Addressing the media after India's squad announcement for the upcoming series against Australia, Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar explained that while Rohit Sharma had been an excellent captain, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wanted to give the next generation enough time to settle into the role ahead of the 2027 World Cup. The BCCI is looking ahead strategically, aiming to appoint a captain who can lead the team for a substantial period in the future and bring stability across formats.
Defining Achievements and Milestones
A landmark achievement was India’s unbeaten run to clinch the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai. Rohit led by example in the final, scoring 76 runs with an aggressive display that powered India past New Zealand and ended their ICC trophy drought in a 50-over competition.
Rohit’s captaincy is studded with triumphs including a Asia Cup title (2023), a runner-up finish at the 2023 ODI World Cup, and the 2025 Champions Trophy win. These moments underscore his ability to guide India to peak performance in major tournaments.
Rohit in the Context of Cricket’s Elite Captains
From an unassuming start in 2017, Rohit matured into one of the most successful white-ball leaders India has seen. His ODI captaincy record boasts an extraordinary 76% winning percentage across 56 matches, highest among Indian captains.
Rohit Sharma’s winning percentage places him second globally among ODI captains with significant records. The only captain ahead is Clive Lloyd, whose legendary West Indies team won two World Cups and holds a 76.19% win rate from 64 victories in 84 matches. South Africa’s Faf du Plessis follows closely with a 71.79% win rate across 39 games.
India’s other iconic captains fall well behind: Virat Kohli holds a 68.42% win rate from 95 ODIs, placing seventh globally, while MS Dhoni, India’s most celebrated captain with 200 ODIs, has a 55% winning percentage, ranking 37th worldwide.
Rohit's runs as Indian Captain
Rohit scored 2,506 runs in 55 innings as ODI captain, averaging 52.20 with a strike rate of 111.97. He hit five centuries, one double century, and 17 fifties. In 42 wins under his captaincy, Rohit scored 2,080 runs at 59.42 with a strike rate of 110.75, proving himself as a dependable leader.
Rohit leaves behind a resilient, trophy-winning team culture and several historic records. As Shubman Gill takes over, India enters a new phase, but the bar set by Rohit Sharma will inspire all future leaders.