Rohit Sharma’s Captaincy Era Comes To An End: A Look Into His Key Stats And Memorable Moments As India’s ODI Skipper

As Rohit Sharma hands over the leadership to Shubman Gill ahead of India’s pivotal ODI series in Australia, we reflect on a captaincy era defined by tactical brilliance, consistent success, and historic milestones that reshaped Indian white-ball cricket

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rohit Sharma’s Captaincy Key Stats And Memorable Moments As India’s ODI Skipper
India head coach Gautam Gambhir (L) with former ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma. Photo: X | Gautam Gambhir
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rohit Sharma captained India in 56 ODIs, winning 42 with a 76% win rate, the best for an Indian ODI captain

  • He led India to the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy win, 2023 Asia Cup Title, and the 2023 World Cup final

  • Compared to legends like Clive Lloyd and Faf du Plessis, Rohit stands among the elite, surpassing Indian greats like Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni in winning percentage

In a major change for Indian cricket, Rohit Sharma has been replaced as the captain of the Indian ODI team. The leadership responsibility has now been given to Shubman Gill, who currently serves as India’s Test captain. This marks a new chapter as the team prepares for the upcoming ODI series against Australia.

Addressing the media after India's squad announcement for the upcoming series against Australia, Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar explained that while Rohit Sharma had been an excellent captain, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wanted to give the next generation enough time to settle into the role ahead of the 2027 World Cup. The BCCI is looking ahead strategically, aiming to appoint a captain who can lead the team for a substantial period in the future and bring stability across formats.

 Defining Achievements and Milestones

A landmark achievement was India’s unbeaten run to clinch the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai. Rohit led by example in the final, scoring 76 runs with an aggressive display that powered India past New Zealand and ended their ICC trophy drought in a 50-over competition.

Related Content
Related Content

Rohit’s captaincy is studded with triumphs including a Asia Cup title (2023), a runner-up finish at the 2023 ODI World Cup, and the 2025 Champions Trophy win. These moments underscore his ability to guide India to peak performance in major tournaments.

Rohit in the Context of Cricket’s Elite Captains

From an unassuming start in 2017, Rohit matured into one of the most successful white-ball leaders India has seen. His ODI captaincy record boasts an extraordinary 76% winning percentage across 56 matches, highest among Indian captains.

Rohit Sharma’s winning percentage places him second globally among ODI captains with significant records. The only captain ahead is Clive Lloyd, whose legendary West Indies team won two World Cups and holds a 76.19% win rate from 64 victories in 84 matches. South Africa’s Faf du Plessis follows closely with a 71.79% win rate across 39 games.

India’s other iconic captains fall well behind: Virat Kohli holds a 68.42% win rate from 95 ODIs, placing seventh globally, while MS Dhoni, India’s most celebrated captain with 200 ODIs, has a 55% winning percentage, ranking 37th worldwide.

Rohit's runs as Indian Captain

Rohit scored 2,506 runs in 55 innings as ODI captain, averaging 52.20 with a strike rate of 111.97. He hit five centuries, one double century, and 17 fifties. In 42 wins under his captaincy, Rohit scored 2,080 runs at 59.42 with a strike rate of 110.75, proving himself as a dependable leader.

Rohit leaves behind a resilient, trophy-winning team culture and several historic records. As Shubman Gill takes over, India enters a new phase, but the bar set by Rohit Sharma will inspire all future leaders.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India’s Squad For Australia Tour 2025: Gill Replaces Rohit As Captain, Kohli Returns

  2. Rohit Sharma’s Captaincy Era Comes To An End: A Look Into His Key Stats And Memorable Moments As India’s ODI Skipper

  3. India Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: IND-W Working Very Hard On Fielding Aspect, Says Saba Karim

  4. India Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs PAK-W Match

  5. AUS-W vs SL-W Highlights, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Match Called Off In Colombo Without Action

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters 2025: Taylor Fritz Seals Nervy Win Over Fabian Marozsan; Casper Ruud Withdraws Injured

  2. China Open 2025: Pegula Seals Three-Set Win Over Navarro To Set Up Semi-Final Clash With Noskova

  3. Marin Cilic Vs Novak Djokovic, Shanghai Masters 2025: Serb Seals Straight-Sets Win In Opener

  4. Amanda Anisimova Vs Jasmine Paolini, China Open: Third Seed Rallies To Win, Sets Up Coco Gauff Semi-Final

  5. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Advances To Semi-Finals With Straight-Set Win Over Eva Lys

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. CPI (M) Reaches Out To Hindu Groups, Choosing Pragmatism Over Ideology In Kerala Politics

  2. In Kashmir, Reading Books Is A Form Of Resistance Against Enforced Silence

  3. Canada Theatre Halts Screening Of Indian Films After Violent Attacks

  4. Bhiwandi’s Looming Crisis: Powerloom Struggles, Fund Misallocation, And Housing Gaps

  5. Punjab Police Arrest man With Grenades Over Alleged ISI links In Amritsar

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Lalanna's Song Review | An Unsettling Elegy And The Perils Of Cyclical Abuse

  4. Kantara The Legend: Chapter 1 Review | A Feast For The Eyes, Yet Emotionally Elusive

  5. Only Murders In The Building Season 5 Review | Of Mobs, Billionaires And Secret Casinos

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Pakistan Eyes NATO-Like Alliance Through Saudi Defence Pact

  2. Indonesia School Collapse: Three More Bodies Found, Death Toll Rises To Eight

  3. Canada Theatre Halts Screening Of Indian Films After Violent Attacks

  4. Pro-Palestinian Protests Erupt Worldwide After Israeli Navy Intercepts Gaza-Bound Flotilla

  5. Japan LDP leadership Vote May Bring First Woman Or Youngest Prime Minister

Latest Stories

  1. Tamil Nadu Bans ‘Coldrif’ Cough Syrup After Child Deaths In MP And Rajasthan

  2. Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Engaged; Check Out Wedding Details

  3. Israel Prepares To Implement First Phase Of Trump-Backed Gaza Ceasefire Plan

  4. An End To The Gaza War: Can Peace Hold?

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun-Janhvi Starrer Inches Towards Rs 15 Crore Mark

  6. Cyclone Shakti Approaches Maharashtra: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert Until October 7

  7. Daily Horoscope For October 4, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Aries, Leo, And Libra

  8. Weekly Horoscope, October 5-11, 2025: Career, Finance, and Relationship Insights for Aries, Gemini, and Libra