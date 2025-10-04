Rohit Sharma’s Captaincy Era Comes To An End: A Look Into His Key Stats And Memorable Moments As India’s ODI Skipper

Addressing the media after India's squad announcement for the upcoming series against Australia, Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar explained that while Rohit Sharma had been an excellent captain, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wanted to give the next generation enough time to settle into the role ahead of the 2027 World Cup. The BCCI is looking ahead strategically, aiming to appoint a captain who can lead the team for a substantial period in the future and bring stability across formats.