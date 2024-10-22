Cricket

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Prithvi Shaw Omitted From Mumbai Squad - Here's Why

Sources indicate that the 24-year-old has been irregular in attending team training sessions and has also appeared somewhat overweight

Prithvi Shaw's form has been a concern given that he has scores of 7, 12, 1 and 39 not out in the two rounds of Ranji Trophy. Photo: File
Prithvi Shaw's career faces another issue, as the young opener has been left out of Mumbai's squad for the upcoming Ranji Trophy match. He has been replaced by left-handed opener Akhil Herwadkar, who brings valuable experience from his 41 Ranji appearances. (More Cricket News)

The match is scheduled to be played in Agartala from October 26 to 29.

Another significant change announced on Monday is the exclusion of Tanush Kotian, who has been selected for the Australia-bound India A squad. He will be replaced by 28-year-old left-arm spinner Karsh Kothari.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has not provided a specific reason for Shaw's omission from the squad, but his exclusion is widely seen as a subtle warning to the 24-year-old opener, who has faced disciplinary challenges in the past.

The Mumbai selection committee, led by chairman Sanjay Patil and including members Ravi Thaker, Jeetendra Thackeray, Kiran Powar, and Vikrant Yeligeti, reportedly concluded that Shaw needed to be sidelined for at least one game.

The right-handed opening batter, who has played five Tests, six ODIs and one T20I for India, seems to have run into trouble.

It is reliably learnt that the 24-year-old does not regularly attend the team's training sessions and has also appeared a "little overweight".

"You have to look at his fitness and his running when he is on the field. The MCA has a rich history and there cannot be exceptions for a certain player," an official from Mumbai Cricket Association told PTI.

Shaw's form has been a concern given that he has scores of 7, 12, 1 and 39 not out in the two rounds of Ranji Trophy. The decision to drop him has been taken by the Mumbai senior men's selection panel owing to his fitness and "general conduct".

While it’s too early to say if he will be brought back for the next match, both the selectors and team management believe that this exclusion could be a wake-up call for the opener, who has reportedly been irregular in attending nets and practice sessions.

Also, middle-order mainstay and India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav has been rested from the Mumbai squad. Suryakumar scored seven in his only outing for Mumbai in their nine-wicket win over Maharashtra.

Mumbai Squad

Ajinkya Rahane (c), Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Akhil Herwadkar, Shreyas Iyer, Siddhesh Lad, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore (wk), Sidhaant Addhatrao (wk), Shams Mulani, Karsh Kothari, Himanshu Singh, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Juned Khan, Royston Dias.

