Cricket

Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group A Toss Update: Jammu And Kashmir Bowl First Against Meghalaya; Toss Delayed In Agartala

Let's take a look at the toss update and playing XIs of all round-four matches of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group A

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
ajinkya rahane X bcci domestic
Mumbai cricket team captain Ajinkya Rahane. Photo: X | BCCI Domestic
info_icon

The fourth round of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 started on Wednesday with 16 matches across different venues in India. In Elite Group A, Meghalaya take on Jammu and Kashmir in Shillong whereas Tripura host Baroda in Agartala. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

Mumbai cricket team is playing against Odisha at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC in Mumbai and Maharashtra are up against Services at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Let's take a look at the toss update and playing XIs of all round-four matches of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group A

Meghalaya vs Jammu and Kashmir, Elite Group A

Visiting Jammu and Kashmir opted to bowl first after winning the toss at Meghalaya Cricket Association Cricket Ground, Polo Ground in Shillong.

Playing XIs

Meghalaya: Bamanbha Shangpliang, Arpit Bhatewara (wk), Ajay Duhan, Balchander Anirudh, Kishan Lyngdoh (c), Sumit Kumar, Dippu Sangma, Akash Choudhary, Roshan Warbah, Ram Gurung, Aryan Bora

Jammu and Kashmir: Shubham Khajuria, Ahmed Banday, Abdul Samad, Paras Dogra (c), Shivansh Sharma (wk), Auqib Nabi Dar, Vivrant Sharma, Sahil Lotra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abid Mushtaq, Rasikh Dar Salam

Tripura vs Baroda, Elite Group A

Toss at the Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium in Agartala has been delayed due to wet outfield.

Squads:

Tripura: Bikramkumar Das, Jiwanjot Singh, Tejasvi Jaiswal, Sridam Paul, Mandeep Singh (c), Manisankar Murasingh, Srinivas Sharath (wk), Sandip Sarkar, Abhijit K Sarkar, Rana Dutta, Saurabh Das, Ajay Sarkar, Rajat Dey, Joydeep Banik, Bikramjit Debnath, Sankar Paul, Parvez Sultan

Baroda: Jyotsnil Singh, Shivalik Sharma, Shashwat Rawat, Abhimanyu Singh Rajput, Vishnu Solanki, Krunal Pandya (c), Ninad Rathva, Mitesh Patel (w), Mahesh Pithiya, Bhargav Bhatt, Akash Maharaj Singh, Lukman Meriwala, Atit Sheth, Sukirt Pandey, Akshay More, Priyanshu Moliya, Kinit Patel, Raj Limbani, Lakshit Toksiya

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group A Toss Update: Jammu And Kashmir Bowl First Against Meghalaya; Toss Delayed In Agartala
  2. Ranji Trophy Elite Group C Toss Update: MP Opt To Bat Against Bihar; Haryana Bowl Against Punjab
  3. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Who Are The Players At Highest Base Price Of INR 2 Crore?
  4. AUS Vs PAK: Australia Name Inglis As Interim T20I Skipper, To Captain In Third ODI Against Pakistan - Check Updated Squad
  5. Women's T20I Quadrangular Series In China Guide: Live Streaming, Schedule, Format - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Slovan Bratislava 1-4 Dinamo Zagreb, UCL: Slovakian Side Still Searching For First Point
  2. FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Emiliano Martinez Back In Argentina Squad Post Suspension
  3. Red Star Belgrade Vs Barcelona, UCL: Must 'Work Hard' To Achieve Glory, Says Flick
  4. Inter Vs Arsenal, Champions League: Odegaard Returns To Full Training Ahead Of Tie
  5. PSV 4-0 Girona, Champions League: Dutch Side Clinches First Win This Season
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff Ends Iga Swiatek Hoodoo To Reach Last Four
  2. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Finals, Shares Reason On Social Media
  3. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Digs Deep To Trump Paolini, Reach Semi-Finals
  4. Moselle Open: N Sriram Balaji And Guido Andreozzi Crash Out In First Round
  5. Paris Masters: Zverev Brushes Aside Humbert To Clinch His Seventh ATP 1000 Title - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  5. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kashmir: Encounter Underway Between Security Forces, Militants In Kupwara
  2. Gujarat: 3 Workers Dead As Structure Collapses On Bullet Train Route
  3. LDF, UDF Engaging In 'Appeasement Politics' By Opposing Waqf Law Amendment: BJP
  4. Bengaluru Hit-And-Run: Drunk 20-Year-Old Mercedes Driver Kills Woman | A Look Back At Pune Porsche Case
  5. Maharashtra Elections 2024: Uddhav Thackeray Expels 5 Leaders Ahead Of Assembly Polls
Entertainment News
  1. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  2. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  3. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  4. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
  5. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
US News
  1. US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Donald Trump Leads In First Projections; Harris Takes California
  2. US Elections 2024: Harris Or Trump? Tracking The 50 States
  3. US Elections 2024 Voting: Tight Race To The White House Underway; Voting Open Across States
  4. First Results In The US Presidential Elections Are Out And It's A Tie
  5. Glimpses Into The American Mind | Election Diary
World News
  1. US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Donald Trump Leads In First Projections; Harris Takes California
  2. What To Know About The Unprecedented Floods That Killed More Than 200 In Spain
  3. Netanyahu Fires Defence Minister Yoav Gallant Amid Wars On Gaza And Lebanon
  4. US Elections 2024: Harris Or Trump? Tracking The 50 States
  5. US Elections 2024 Voting: Tight Race To The White House Underway; Voting Open Across States
Latest Stories
  1. US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Donald Trump Leads In First Projections; Harris Takes California
  2. Who Is Ding Liren? The Forgotten World Champ Set To Face D Gukesh In Chess Championship
  3. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  4. Women's T20I Quadrangular Series In China Guide: Live Streaming, Schedule, Format - All You Need To Know
  5. Patna Pirates Vs U Mumba, Tamil Thalaivas Vs Telugu Titans Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches
  6. Horoscope For November 6, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. US Elections 2024: Harris Or Trump? Tracking The 50 States
  8. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival