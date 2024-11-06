Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group A Toss Update: Jammu And Kashmir Bowl First Against Meghalaya; Toss Delayed In Agartala

The fourth round of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 started on Wednesday with 16 matches across different venues in India. In Elite Group A, Meghalaya take on Jammu and Kashmir in Shillong whereas Tripura host Baroda in Agartala. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
Mumbai cricket team is playing against Odisha at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC in Mumbai and Maharashtra are up against Services at the MCA Stadium in Pune.
Let's take a look at the toss update and playing XIs of all round-four matches of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group A
Meghalaya vs Jammu and Kashmir, Elite Group A
Visiting Jammu and Kashmir opted to bowl first after winning the toss at Meghalaya Cricket Association Cricket Ground, Polo Ground in Shillong.
Playing XIs
Meghalaya: Bamanbha Shangpliang, Arpit Bhatewara (wk), Ajay Duhan, Balchander Anirudh, Kishan Lyngdoh (c), Sumit Kumar, Dippu Sangma, Akash Choudhary, Roshan Warbah, Ram Gurung, Aryan Bora
Jammu and Kashmir: Shubham Khajuria, Ahmed Banday, Abdul Samad, Paras Dogra (c), Shivansh Sharma (wk), Auqib Nabi Dar, Vivrant Sharma, Sahil Lotra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abid Mushtaq, Rasikh Dar Salam
Tripura vs Baroda, Elite Group A
Toss at the Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium in Agartala has been delayed due to wet outfield.
Squads:
Tripura: Bikramkumar Das, Jiwanjot Singh, Tejasvi Jaiswal, Sridam Paul, Mandeep Singh (c), Manisankar Murasingh, Srinivas Sharath (wk), Sandip Sarkar, Abhijit K Sarkar, Rana Dutta, Saurabh Das, Ajay Sarkar, Rajat Dey, Joydeep Banik, Bikramjit Debnath, Sankar Paul, Parvez Sultan
Baroda: Jyotsnil Singh, Shivalik Sharma, Shashwat Rawat, Abhimanyu Singh Rajput, Vishnu Solanki, Krunal Pandya (c), Ninad Rathva, Mitesh Patel (w), Mahesh Pithiya, Bhargav Bhatt, Akash Maharaj Singh, Lukman Meriwala, Atit Sheth, Sukirt Pandey, Akshay More, Priyanshu Moliya, Kinit Patel, Raj Limbani, Lakshit Toksiya