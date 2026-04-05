Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans Highlights, PSL: Nawaz, Smith Star As MS Beat QTG By Six Wickets In Lahore

Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 2026: Hello!
Greetings, we are back with another live blog as Quetta Gladiators take on Multan Sultans. Stay with us for all the live updates, key moments, and twists as the action unfolds.
Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 2026: Points Table
Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 2026: Squads
Multan Sultans Squad: Steven Smith, Sahibzada Farhan, Ashton Turner(c), Shan Masood, Josh Philippe(w), Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Nawaz, Peter Siddle, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Muhammad Ismail, Faisal Akram, Tabraiz Shamsi, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Delano Potgieter, Lachlan Shaw, Momin Qamar, Shehzad Gul, Atizaz Habib Khan, Awais Zafar, Muhammad Shahzad
Quetta Gladiators Squad: Saud Shakeel(c), Shamyl Hussain, Bevon Jacobs, Hasan Nawaz, Khawaja Nafay, Ben McDermott(w), Tom Curran, Ahmed Daniyal, Alzarri Joseph, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Khan Zaib, Saqib Khan, Jahandad Khan, Wasim Akram, Jahanzaib Sultan, Ahsan Ali, Bismillah Khan, Sam Harper, Brett Hampton, Rilee Rossouw
Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 2026: Ashton Turner Opts To Bowl
Multan Sultans captain Ashton Turner has won the toss and decided to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators in this key PSL 2026 match.
Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 2026: Playing XIs
Multan Sultans (Playing XI): Steven Smith, Sahibzada Farhan, Josh Philippe(w), Shan Masood, Ashton Turner(c), Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Nawaz, Peter Siddle, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Muhammad Ismail, Faisal Akram.
Quetta Gladiators (Playing XI): Saud Shakeel(c), Shamyl Hussain, Khawaja Nafay(w), Rilee Rossouw, Hasan Nawaz, Bevon Jacobs, Tom Curran, Ahmed Daniyal, Alzarri Joseph, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq
Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 2026: Khawaja Nafay, Shamyl Hussain Open Innings For QTG
Khawaja Nafay and Shamyl Hussain will open the innings for Quetta whereas Ashton Turner will open the attack for MS.
Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 2026: QTG Score 55 Despite Losing Two Wickets
The two QTG openers are back in the hut but the side are still not giving up on scoring the runs against Ashton Turner-led MS. Hasan Nawaz and Saud Shakeel are batting and will need to bat wisely for their side, or else things could worse.
QTG: 55/2 (7 Overs)
Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 2026: QTG In All Sorts Of Trouble
QTG are four down and in need of a repair job. Losing two wickets in the PP wasn't enough, they now lost two more, to leave the side in a big problem. Bevon Jacobs has joined the crease and QTG will hope their foreign import does something miraculous.
QTG: 73/4 (10 Overs)
Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 2026: QTG Need Big Five Overs
Saud Shakeel fifty has lifted the QTG side but need huge big five overs if they are to take their side towards a decent total. Four wickets down and MS bowlers have stopped the run-flow but Shakeel's wicket remains key for QTG.
QTG: 108/4 (15 Overs)
Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 2026: Bevon Jacobs Delivering For QTG
QTG were in a spot of bother with six wickets down but Kiwi Bevon Jacobs has lifted the spirits inside their camp with a superb cameo. The batter came in to the crease when his side needed a partnership but the former kept losing partners at the other end. MS will be happy by restricting QTG to a under-par score.
QTG: 153/6 (19 Overs)
Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 2026: QTG Finish With 166
Bevon Jacobs lift Quetta Gladiators to 166 in 20 overs after a dismal middle-overs performance from their batters. Jacobs (49) and Saud Shakeel (56) were the only notable performers from their side tonight.
Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 2026: MS Begin Chase Of 167
Multan Sultans' openers Sahibzada Farhan and Steve Smith are at the crease to chase down 167. Sahibzada Farhan is in terrific form and if he starts to get going, this could be an easy chase for the MS side.
MS: 47/0 (3 Overs)
QTG: 166/6 (20 Overs)
Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 2026: Sahibzada Farhan, Steve Smith Make Mockery Of Chase
Sahibzada Farhan and Steve Smith have started well in the run-chase and are making mockery of the 166-target. Despite the fall of Sahibzada for 32, Smith is still there and are looking well on terms to chase down the score.
MS: 83/1 (6 Overs)
QTG: 166/6 (20 Overs)
Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 2026: QTG Need Wickets
This will be an easy run-chase for the Multan Sultans unless QTG make a late comeback. They need wickets to make a match out of this or else Smith and Masood are going to have an easy chase of the target.
MS: 106/2 (10 Overs)
QTG: 166/6 (20 Overs)
Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 2026: MS Nearing Win
Multan Sultans might have lost the wicket of Steve Smith but they are ever so closer to victory over Quetta Gladiators. Six wickets remaining and need few big overs, to get them over the line with Shan Masood still there.
MS: 137/3 (14 Overs)
QTG: 166/6 (20 Overs)
Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 2026: MS Win
Easy peasy for Multan Sultans! Shan Masood takes his side to victory with six wickets to spare. QTG just could do wonders with the ball as MS batters take home another win. Nawaz's three wickets earlier and Smith's fifty played crucial role for Sultans in their six-wicket win over Gladiators.