Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans Highlights, PSL: Nawaz, Smith Star As MS Beat QTG By Six Wickets In Lahore

Quetta Gladiators cricketers in action during PSL 2026 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. teamquetta/X

Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans Highlights, PSL 2026: Hello and welcome to the Highlights of the Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans PSL 2026 match 13 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 05, Sunday. Multan Sultans have registered yet another win with fine performances from Mohammad Nawaz and Steve Smith. After restricting QTG to 166 in 20 overs, MS batters made a fiery start to their run-chase with Sahibzada and Smith going after the QTG bowling. Despite few wickets, MS never looked in trouble and chased down the score. Follow play-by-ply updates and highlights of the QG vs MS PSL 2026 match with us

LIVE UPDATES

5 Apr 2026, 05:27:40 pm IST Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 2026: Hello! Greetings, we are back with another live blog as Quetta Gladiators take on Multan Sultans. Stay with us for all the live updates, key moments, and twists as the action unfolds.

5 Apr 2026, 06:14:39 pm IST Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 2026: Points Table PSL 2026 Points Table PSL

5 Apr 2026, 06:44:01 pm IST Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 2026: Squads Multan Sultans Squad: Steven Smith, Sahibzada Farhan, Ashton Turner(c), Shan Masood, Josh Philippe(w), Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Nawaz, Peter Siddle, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Muhammad Ismail, Faisal Akram, Tabraiz Shamsi, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Delano Potgieter, Lachlan Shaw, Momin Qamar, Shehzad Gul, Atizaz Habib Khan, Awais Zafar, Muhammad Shahzad Quetta Gladiators Squad: Saud Shakeel(c), Shamyl Hussain, Bevon Jacobs, Hasan Nawaz, Khawaja Nafay, Ben McDermott(w), Tom Curran, Ahmed Daniyal, Alzarri Joseph, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Khan Zaib, Saqib Khan, Jahandad Khan, Wasim Akram, Jahanzaib Sultan, Ahsan Ali, Bismillah Khan, Sam Harper, Brett Hampton, Rilee Rossouw

5 Apr 2026, 07:05:51 pm IST Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 2026: Ashton Turner Opts To Bowl Multan Sultans captain Ashton Turner has won the toss and decided to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators in this key PSL 2026 match.

5 Apr 2026, 07:06:10 pm IST Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 2026: Playing XIs Multan Sultans (Playing XI): Steven Smith, Sahibzada Farhan, Josh Philippe(w), Shan Masood, Ashton Turner(c), Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Nawaz, Peter Siddle, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Muhammad Ismail, Faisal Akram. Quetta Gladiators (Playing XI): Saud Shakeel(c), Shamyl Hussain, Khawaja Nafay(w), Rilee Rossouw, Hasan Nawaz, Bevon Jacobs, Tom Curran, Ahmed Daniyal, Alzarri Joseph, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq

5 Apr 2026, 07:35:51 pm IST Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 2026: Khawaja Nafay, Shamyl Hussain Open Innings For QTG Khawaja Nafay and Shamyl Hussain will open the innings for Quetta whereas Ashton Turner will open the attack for MS.

5 Apr 2026, 08:00:36 pm IST Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 2026: QTG Score 55 Despite Losing Two Wickets The two QTG openers are back in the hut but the side are still not giving up on scoring the runs against Ashton Turner-led MS. Hasan Nawaz and Saud Shakeel are batting and will need to bat wisely for their side, or else things could worse. QTG: 55/2 (7 Overs)

5 Apr 2026, 08:15:28 pm IST Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 2026: QTG In All Sorts Of Trouble QTG are four down and in need of a repair job. Losing two wickets in the PP wasn't enough, they now lost two more, to leave the side in a big problem. Bevon Jacobs has joined the crease and QTG will hope their foreign import does something miraculous. QTG: 73/4 (10 Overs)

5 Apr 2026, 08:32:28 pm IST Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 2026: QTG Need Big Five Overs Saud Shakeel fifty has lifted the QTG side but need huge big five overs if they are to take their side towards a decent total. Four wickets down and MS bowlers have stopped the run-flow but Shakeel's wicket remains key for QTG. QTG: 108/4 (15 Overs)

5 Apr 2026, 08:56:59 pm IST Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 2026: Bevon Jacobs Delivering For QTG QTG were in a spot of bother with six wickets down but Kiwi Bevon Jacobs has lifted the spirits inside their camp with a superb cameo. The batter came in to the crease when his side needed a partnership but the former kept losing partners at the other end. MS will be happy by restricting QTG to a under-par score. QTG: 153/6 (19 Overs)

5 Apr 2026, 09:03:59 pm IST Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 2026: QTG Finish With 166 Bevon Jacobs lift Quetta Gladiators to 166 in 20 overs after a dismal middle-overs performance from their batters. Jacobs (49) and Saud Shakeel (56) were the only notable performers from their side tonight.

5 Apr 2026, 09:30:02 pm IST Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 2026: MS Begin Chase Of 167 Multan Sultans' openers Sahibzada Farhan and Steve Smith are at the crease to chase down 167. Sahibzada Farhan is in terrific form and if he starts to get going, this could be an easy chase for the MS side. MS: 47/0 (3 Overs) QTG: 166/6 (20 Overs)

5 Apr 2026, 09:43:21 pm IST Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 2026: Sahibzada Farhan, Steve Smith Make Mockery Of Chase Sahibzada Farhan and Steve Smith have started well in the run-chase and are making mockery of the 166-target. Despite the fall of Sahibzada for 32, Smith is still there and are looking well on terms to chase down the score. MS: 83/1 (6 Overs) QTG: 166/6 (20 Overs)

5 Apr 2026, 10:01:12 pm IST Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 2026: QTG Need Wickets This will be an easy run-chase for the Multan Sultans unless QTG make a late comeback. They need wickets to make a match out of this or else Smith and Masood are going to have an easy chase of the target. MS: 106/2 (10 Overs) QTG: 166/6 (20 Overs)

5 Apr 2026, 10:20:30 pm IST Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 2026: MS Nearing Win Multan Sultans might have lost the wicket of Steve Smith but they are ever so closer to victory over Quetta Gladiators. Six wickets remaining and need few big overs, to get them over the line with Shan Masood still there. MS: 137/3 (14 Overs) QTG: 166/6 (20 Overs)