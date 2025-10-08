UAE Vs Qatar Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: QAT Opt To Bat - Check Playing XIs

Qatar captain Imal Liyanage won the toss and have opted to bat in their Group 1, Match 2 of the ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025, to be played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat

Unites Arab Emirates Cricket Team. Photo: X | Emirates Cricket Official
  • QAT bat first against UAE

  • The match is part of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025

  • ZIM, NAM have already qualified for the T20 WC

Qatar (Playing XI): Imal Liyanage(w), Mujeeb ur Rehman, Muhammad Tanveer, Muhammad Asim, Shahzaib Jamil, Zubair Ali, Mirza Mohammed Baig(c), Shariq Munir, Mohammad Ikramullah Khan, Daniel Archer Louis, Owais Ahmed

United Arab Emirates (Playing XI): Muhammad Waseem(c), Aryansh Sharma, Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra(w), Harshit Kaushik, Basil Hameed, Dhruv Parashar, Zahid Ali, Simranjeet Singh, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Rohid Khan

The UAE, with their strong cricketing infrastructure and experienced squad, are favorites to win. They recently hosted the Asia Cup 2025 and played against Asia's top cricketing nations. However, they were unable to win a single match in the tournament. But their team boasts a blend of seasoned players and emerging talents, providing them with a balanced lineup.

Qatar, while newer to the international cricket scene, has shown promise with their young and dynamic team. They'll be looking to make a statement and challenge the UAE on their home turf.

UAE Vs Qatar, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Live Streaming

When to watch UAE Vs Qatar, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025?

The UAE Vs Qatar, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 will be played on Wednesday, 8 October at 4:00 PM IST.

Where to watch UAE Vs Qatar, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025?

UAE Vs Qatar, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Group 1, Match 2 will be available to live stream on FanCode application and website in India.

