Qatar will take on Papua New Guinea in match nine ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League A 2024-26 on October 1, Tuesday at the Ruaraka Sports Club Ground in Nairobi, Kenya. (More Cricket News)
Papua New Guinea led by Assad Vala started their campaign with a stunning 6-wicket win over Denmark. However, they faced a setback in their next match losing by 7 wickets to Jersey. PNG are currently placed fourth in the six-team standings.
On the other hand, the Kamran Khan-led Qatar sit at the bottom with zero points having lost both of their matches so far. They first endured a heavy 168-run defeat against Jersey and then a humiliating 168 runs loss against Jersey and then lost their second game to Kuwait under the DLS method by 47 runs.
Squads:
Papua New Guinea: Sese Bau, Assad Vala(c), Alei Nao, Kabua Morea, Kiplin Doriga(w), Hiri Hiri, Gaudi Toka, Tony Ura, Charles Amini, John Kariko, Michael Charlie
Qatar: Kamran Khan(c), Imal Liyanage(w), Shakkir Kassim, Muhammad Tanveer, Tamoor Sajjad, Assad Borham, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Muhammad Murad, Amir Farooq, Muhammad Jabir, Mohammed Nadeem, Musawar Shah
Live Streaming Of Qatar Vs Papua New Guine, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2024-26
Where to watch Qatar Vs Papua New Guine, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2024-26 match?
The Qatar Vs Papua New Guine, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2024-26 match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.