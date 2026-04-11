Punjab Kings Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Toss Update, IPL 2026: PBKS Bowling First; Check Playing XI

Summary of this article
SRH hold a better head-to-head record, but PBKS look more balanced this season
Match to be played in New Chandigarh with hot, dry conditions and no dew factor
Check out toss update and playing XI below
Punjab Kings will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 17 of IPL 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on April 11, with the game set to begin at 3:30 PM IST.
The venue is expected to offer a balanced surface, with some assistance for pacers early on before becoming better for batting as the innings progresses. With it being a day game, conditions are likely to be hot and dry, and dew is not expected to play a role.
Punjab Kings head into the clash in strong form, currently sitting near the top of the points table with a well-rounded squad delivering in both departments. Under Shreyas Iyer’s leadership, PBKS have already registered key wins this season, and their previous game ended in a washout, leaving them well-rested.
Their batting unit, featuring Prabhsimran Singh and Marcus Stoinis, along with a disciplined bowling attack led by Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal, has looked one of the most balanced combinations so far.
Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, have had an inconsistent start to IPL 2026, managing just one win in their opening few matches. Despite strong individual performances from players like Heinrich Klaasen, their bowling unit has struggled to close out games.
With a dominant head-to-head record (17 wins in 24 matches) over PBKS, SRH will look to draw confidence from past results, but they will need a collective performance to challenge an in-form Punjab side.
Punjab Kings Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2026: Toss Update
Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to field first.
Punjab Kings Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga
Impact Players: Jaydev Unadkat, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Praful Hinge, Kamindu Mendis
Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Impact Players: Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar