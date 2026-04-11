Punjab Kings Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Toss Update, IPL 2026: PBKS Bowling First; Check Playing XI

Punjab Kings Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2026: Get the toss update and playing XIs update from this all important Indian Premier League League match number 17

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Punjab Kings Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Toss Update, IPL 2026: PBKS Bowling First
Punjab Kings' Yuzvendra Chahal , second from left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh, India, Tuesday, March 31, 2026 AP Photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • SRH hold a better head-to-head record, but PBKS look more balanced this season

  • Match to be played in New Chandigarh with hot, dry conditions and no dew factor

  • Check out toss update and playing XI below

Punjab Kings will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 17 of IPL 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on April 11, with the game set to begin at 3:30 PM IST.

The venue is expected to offer a balanced surface, with some assistance for pacers early on before becoming better for batting as the innings progresses. With it being a day game, conditions are likely to be hot and dry, and dew is not expected to play a role.

Punjab Kings head into the clash in strong form, currently sitting near the top of the points table with a well-rounded squad delivering in both departments. Under Shreyas Iyer’s leadership, PBKS have already registered key wins this season, and their previous game ended in a washout, leaving them well-rested.

Their batting unit, featuring Prabhsimran Singh and Marcus Stoinis, along with a disciplined bowling attack led by Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal, has looked one of the most balanced combinations so far.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, have had an inconsistent start to IPL 2026, managing just one win in their opening few matches. Despite strong individual performances from players like Heinrich Klaasen, their bowling unit has struggled to close out games.

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With a dominant head-to-head record (17 wins in 24 matches) over PBKS, SRH will look to draw confidence from past results, but they will need a collective performance to challenge an in-form Punjab side.

Also Check: PBKS Vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026

Punjab Kings Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2026: Toss Update

Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to field first.

Punjab Kings Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga

Impact Players: Jaydev Unadkat, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Praful Hinge, Kamindu Mendis

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Players: Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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