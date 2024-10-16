Pro Cricket League Announces Fixtures For Season 1

The Pro Cricket League has announced the fixtures for its inaugural season, featuring an exciting lineup of teams: Ghaziabad Bhawani Tigers, Faridabad Sledgehammer Knights, Noida Eagles, Gurugram Patriots, Rajasthan Kings, and Sahgal Delhi Demons. (More Cricket News)
The season will commence its inaugural campaign, starting October 18th taking up the excitement till the finals on the 27th at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex.
The season begins with Ghaziabad Bhawani Tigers and the Faridabad Sledgehammer Knights.
The action will then continue on October 19 as the Noida Eagles face the Gurugram Patriots, followed by the Rajasthan Kings against the Sahgal Delhi Demons.
On October 20, the Faridabad Sledgehammer Knights will battle the Gurugram Patriots, while the Ghaziabad Bhawani Tigers take on the Noida Eagles
October 21 features the Ghaziabad Bhawani Tigers against the Sahgal Delhi Demons and the Rajasthan Kings vs. Faridabad Sledgehammer Knights.
On October 22, fans will see the Ghaziabad Bhawani Tigers clash with the Gurugram Patriots and the Noida Eagles facing the Rajasthan Kings.
On October 23, the Faridabad Sledgehammer Knights meet the Sahgal Delhi Demons, followed by a later match between the Rajasthan Kings and Gurugram Patriots.
October 24 will see the Ghaziabad Bhawani Tigers compete against the Rajasthan Kings and the Sahgal Delhi Demons taking on Noida Eagles.
On October 25, the Faridabad Sledgehammer Knights take on the Noida Eagles, with a later match between the Sahgal Delhi Demons and Gurugram Patriots.
Finally, on October 26 and 27, the arena will be set up for the two semi-final matches and the final match that follows.
"We are excited to introduce the Pro Cricket League to the vibrant cricket community in Delhi," said Pro Cricket League Commissioner Chetan Sharma according to a release.
"This league represents a unique opportunity to unite fans from diverse backgrounds and bring them together in a shared celebration of the sport we hold dear," he added.
Also headlining the inaugural season are legendary cricketing icons including Thisara Perera, Pawan Negi, Phil Mustard, Dilshan Munaweera, Shabaz Nadeem, Manpreet Goni, Bipul Sharma, Robin Bist, Mahesh Rawat, Vikas Tokas, and Navin Stewart.
"As we flag off this international season, we take immense pride in showcasing cricketing talent that resonates deeply with enthusiasts across India, “shared Executive Director Mr. Ganesh Sharma.
“This league serves as a platform for fans to engage directly with the sport and its stars, creating unforgettable experiences that transcend the boundaries of the game.
"We are thrilled to bring such high-caliber cricket to our passionate audience." added Mr. Ganesh Sharma