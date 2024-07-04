Cricket

PM Narendra Modi Interacts With T20 Champions: Indian Cricket Team Visits His Delhi Residence - Watch

Following their interaction at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence in Delhi, the team departed for Delhi airport

PTI
T20 World Cup champions, the Indian cricket team, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in Delhi. Photo: PTI
info_icon

The T20 World Cup champions, the Indian cricket team, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in Delhi on Thursday, July 4. Visuals show the team interacting with the Prime Minister, carrying the T20 World Cup trophy along for the visit. (More Cricket News)

After the interaction, the Indian cricket team left Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence in Delhi. They are scheduled to depart from the airport for Mumbai via a charter flight.

Following their massive T20 World Cup 2024 victory, Team India touched down in New Delhi on Thursday morning. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had arranged a special chartered flight to bring the champions home from hurricane hit Barbados.

The News of their arrival spread like wildfire, and a many fans braved the rainy Delhi weather to gather at the airport in the early hours. Holding placards and chanting slogans, they eagerly awaited a glimpse of their cricketing heroes.

After this meet, the Indian team is en-route to Mumbai for a special ceremony celebrating their T20 World Cup triumph. The players and staff are expected to arrive in Mumbai by 4 pm, followed by a two-hour open-top bus parade through the city to continue the celebrations.

There will be a massive open-bus victory parade that will be followed by a felicitation ceremony at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, July 4.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Indian Team Victory Parade Highlights: Jubilant Fans Celebrate With Emotional Rohit & Co In Mumbai
  2. From Delhi Airport To Wankhede Stadium, T20 World Cup Heroes Get Rousing Welcome
  3. Indian Team Victory Parade: Virat Kohli Says In 15 Years, ‘The First Time, I've Seen Rohit Sharma So Emotional' - Watch
  4. England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG-W Vs NZ-W Match
  5. Hardik Pandya's Zero To Hero Moment: Wankhede Stadium Chants T20 World Cup Champ's Name - Watch
Football News
  1. The Numbers Game: Expect Goals As Turkiye Aim To Upset The Odds Against The Netherlands
  2. ESP Vs GER, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final: Julian Nagelsmann's Focus On Jamal Musiala, Not Lamine Yamal
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: England's Victory Over Slovakia Will Be 'Used As Fuel' Against Switzerland, John Stones
  4. Venezuela Vs Canada, Copa America 2024 Quarter-Final: Jesse Marsch Wants To Build 'something Special' Ahead Of FIFA WC 2026
  5. Portugal Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final: Kylian Mbappe Wants To Write Own Script Ahead Of Blockbuster Cristiano Ronaldo Clash
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024, 2nd Round: Iga Swiatek Sails Into Third Round With Win Over Petra Martic - Data Debrief
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff - Check Tennis Entry List
  3. Sinner Vs Berrettini, Wimbledon 2024: World No. 1 Claims Third Round Spot In Four-Set Epic - Data Debrief
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Coco Gauff Reaches Round Three; Carlos Alcaraz Too Advances
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Emma Raducanu Joins Forces With 'Her Hero' Andy Murray For Mixed Doubles
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  3. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036
  4. Sharmila Devi Reflects On Challenging Times Away from Indian Women's Hockey Team: 'I Stayed Strong Mentally'
  5. Hockey India Names 40-Member Core Probable Group For Junior Men's National Coaching Camp

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Silent Killer': Cardiological Society Of India Releases First-Ever Guidelines On High Cholesterol | Details
  2. 12 Bridges, 17 Days: Bihar State Department Official Says Engineers, Contractors Were Not 'Diligent'
  3. Breaking News July 4: Team India's Victory Parade In Mumbai; Hemant Soren-Led Govt's Floor Test On July 8
  4. 'Men, Keep Your Mind...': Women Group's Response To Poster Advising Them To Dress Modestly In Pune
  5. Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque: Madhya Pradesh HC Orders ASI To Submit Survey Report By July 15
Entertainment News
  1. Nice To Be Able Treat Period Dramas A Bit More Irreverently: 'My Lady Jane' Actor Edward Bluemel
  2. Chris Evans To Receive Spirit Of Service Award
  3. 'The Boys' Stars Erin Moriarty, Claudia Doumit On Their Characters: They Are Two Sides Of Same Coin
  4. Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker Welcome First Child
  5. 'Mirzapur' Fandom Is Unparalleled, Says Vijay Varma
US News
  1. Transform Your Home With These 7 Must-Have Indoor Plants
  2. Managing Your Electric Bill: 10 Tips To Save Money During Heatwaves
  3. Did Barry Keoghan Manifest Dating Sabrina Carpenter? Fans Connect The Dots
  4. Seint Beauty Shifts Away From MLM Model: Controversy Explained
  5. Delta Air Lines Flight Makes Emergency Landing In New York After Passengers Served Spoilt Food
World News
  1. UK Elections 2024: Rishi Sunak, Keir Starmer Go Head-To-Head In Historic Election; Exit Polls Soon | Highlights
  2. UK Woman Murdered Parents, Lived With Their Bodies Hidden At Home For 4 Years
  3. UPI In Paris Again: India Launches Its Digital Payment System At Historic Galeries Lafayette
  4. UK Election 2024 Results: Will Labour End 14 Years Of Conservative Rule? Exit Polls To Begin Soon
  5. Transform Your Home With These 7 Must-Have Indoor Plants
Latest Stories
  1. Indian Team Victory Parade Highlights: Jubilant Fans Celebrate With Emotional Rohit & Co In Mumbai
  2. Bihar: Bridge Collapses In Saran; 10th Such Incident In Over 15 Days | Details
  3. Hathras Stampede: Who is Bhole Baba, The Cop-Turned-Godman At The Centre Of UP Tragedy?
  4. Day In Pics: July 04, 2024
  5. Where Is Emmanuel Macron? Days Before Key Election Result, French President Goes MIA
  6. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 4, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  7. Breaking News July 4: Team India's Victory Parade In Mumbai; Hemant Soren-Led Govt's Floor Test On July 8
  8. Keir Starmer To Rishi Sunak - Key Candidates, Parties Contesting In UK Elections 2024