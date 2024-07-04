The T20 World Cup champions, the Indian cricket team, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in Delhi on Thursday, July 4. Visuals show the team interacting with the Prime Minister, carrying the T20 World Cup trophy along for the visit. (More Cricket News)
After the interaction, the Indian cricket team left Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence in Delhi. They are scheduled to depart from the airport for Mumbai via a charter flight.
Following their massive T20 World Cup 2024 victory, Team India touched down in New Delhi on Thursday morning. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had arranged a special chartered flight to bring the champions home from hurricane hit Barbados.
The News of their arrival spread like wildfire, and a many fans braved the rainy Delhi weather to gather at the airport in the early hours. Holding placards and chanting slogans, they eagerly awaited a glimpse of their cricketing heroes.
After this meet, the Indian team is en-route to Mumbai for a special ceremony celebrating their T20 World Cup triumph. The players and staff are expected to arrive in Mumbai by 4 pm, followed by a two-hour open-top bus parade through the city to continue the celebrations.
There will be a massive open-bus victory parade that will be followed by a felicitation ceremony at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, July 4.