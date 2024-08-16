Cricket

Player Auction Of SA20 Season Three To Be Held On October 1

SA20 Player auction on october 1 mufaddal vohra X
SA20 will be held from January 9 to February 8 next year. Photo: X | Mufaddal Vohra
info_icon

The player auction ahead of the third season of the SA20 will take place in Cape Town on October 1 with a total of 13 slots left to be filled, announced Graeme Smith, the league commissioner. (More Cricket News)

The upcoming edition of the SA20 is scheduled to be held from January 9 to February 8 next year.

Following the conclusion of the pre-signing and retention window, the teams will have to pick up 13 more players from the auction.

Retired India wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik recently joined Paarl Royals, becoming the first player from the country to join the South African league.

In addition to this, each franchise will also need to select their 'Season 3 Rookie, while three of the franchises still have a wildcard to announce before December 30.

Apart from Karthik, international stars like Ben Stokes, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Trent Boult, Johnny Bairstow, Devon Conway, Zak Crawley, Rashid Khan and Rahmanullah Gurbaz will also be seen in action in the league.

"To have the calibre of international players joining local heroes like Aiden (Markram), KG (Kagiso Rabada) and Heinrich (Klaasen) sets up an explosive season," Smith stated in a release.

"We are also incredibly proud of all the domestic players who have been retained by the teams, including the majority of the rookies who have been incorporated as fully-contracted players for Season 3," he added.

Devon Conway missed the IPL 2024 for Chennai Super Kings due to injury. - Photo: X | Chennai Super Kings
New Zealand Central Contract: Devon Conway, Finn Allen Opt Out To Focus On Franchise Cricket

BY PTI

Squads as they stand ahead of Season 3 Auction:

Durban's Super Giants: Brandon King, Quinton De Kock, Naveen Ul Haq, Kane Williamson, Chris Woakes, Prenelan Subrayen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Noor Ahmed, Heinrich Klaasen, Jon-Jon Smuts, Wiaan Mulder, Junior Dala, Bryce Parsons, Matthew Breetzke, Jason Smith, Marcus Stoinis.

Joburg Super Kings: Faf Du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Maheesh Theekshana, Devon Conway, Gerald Coetzee, David Wiese, Leus Du Plooy, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Donavon Ferreira, Imran Tahir, Sibonelo Makhanya, Tabraiz Shamsi.

MI Cape Town: Rashid Khan, Ben Stokes, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Azmatullah Omarzai, Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickelton, George Linde, Nuwan Thushara, Connor Esterhuizen, Delano Potgieter, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Thomas Kaber, Chris Benjamin.

Pretoria Capitals: Anrich Nortje, Jimmy Neesham, Will Jacks, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Will Smeed, Migael Pretorius, Rilee Rossouw, Eathan Bosch, Wayne Parnell, Senuran Muthusamy, Kyle Verreynne, Daryn Dupavillon, Steve Stolk, Tiaan van Vuuren.

Paarl Royals: David Miller, Mujeeb Ur-Rahman, Sam Hain, Joe Root, Dinesh Karthik, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Van Buuren, Keith Dudgeon, Nqaba Peter, Andile Phehlukwayo, Codi Yusuf, John Turner, Dayyaan Galiem, Jacob Bethell.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Aiden Markram, Zak Crawley, Roelof van der Merwe, Liam Dawson, Ottneil Baartman, Marco Jansen, Beyers Swanepoel, Caleb Seleka, Tristan Stubbs, Jordan Hermann, Patrick Kruger, Craig Overton, Tom Abell, Simon Harmer, Andile Simelane, David Bedingham.

