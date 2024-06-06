Pakistan Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup Match 11: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

The 2009 T20 World Cup champions, Pakistan will get their T20 World Cup campaign underway against co-hosts USA on Thursday, June 6 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. (Prediction|Key Stats)
Led by Babar Azam, the Asian Giants will enter the tournament on the back of a series defeat to England in England but will look to turn things around, build momentum along the way and go for their second title.
On the other hand, the fully confident USA will look to cause an unlikely upset in front of their home fans and look to take yet another two points.
Aaron Jones will be itching to go again after a stunning unbeaten 94 against Canada in Dallas a few nights ago. However, looking to put an end to the monstrous hitting, will be Pakistan’s Shadab Khan with his wrist spin, and might spring in a googly to change it up a little.
Babar Azam Vs Saurabh Netravalkar
Pakistan’s run machine Babar Azam will look to give his side a good start and set a platform for a big total or a comfortable run chase. On the other hand, to stop just that, USA’s left-arm seamer Saurabh Netravalkar will look to move the ball both ways and pick Azam’s wicket early to put pressure on Pakistan.
Fakhar Zaman Vs Ali Khan
Explosive batter Fakhar Zaman will look to take on the bowling in the middle order with the freedom given to him to take on the opposition to ease things out. While the left-hander will be on the hunt for runs, pacer Ali Khan will look to break Pakistan’s batting back and disrupt the momentum and try to gain an advantage for his side.