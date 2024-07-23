Gull Feroza and Muneeba Ali produced a sensational, unbeaten opening stand to power Pakistan to a historic ten-wicket win over UAE firmly placing them on the cusp of the Women's Asia Cup semi-finals. (Highlights|More Cricket News)
The game started with Pak women winning the toss. Captain Nida Dar chose to bowl first.
Pakistan's bowlers and batters both dismantled UAE in Dambulla. The spin trio was particularly lethal, claiming eight wickets to pave the way for a comprehensive ten-wicket victory tying the opponent to a low score.
Sadia Iqbal was the star with the ball, claiming 2 for 11 as Pakistan restricted UAE to a paltry 103. Nashra Sandhu and Tuba Hassan chipped in with two wickets apiece.
Later, the target was comfortably chased down by Muneeba Ali and Gull Feroza, who shared an unbroken century stand to seal a ten-wicket win for Pakistan.
Feroza brought up a 46-ball fifty by punishing a short and wide ball from Hotchandani.
With this loss, UAE bowed out of the tournament without a win.
Khushi Sharma's valiant effort to take a catch was cut short by an unfortunate injury, forcing a brief halt to the game as she received medical attention.