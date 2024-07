Gull Feroza X/@ACCMedia

Welcome to the live coverage of the Group A Pakistan Vs UAE, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match. A win for Pakistan will most likely help them seal a semifinal spot unless later today Nepal become just the third team in the history of Women's Asia Cup. Even then Pakistan can go through due to their positive net run rate. For UAE, things have not gone well and they have lost both their matches. A good showing against Pakistan will help them earn confidence.

LIVE UPDATES

23 Jul 2024, 12:50:21 pm IST Pakistan Vs UAE Squads: United Arab Emirates Women Squad: Esha Rohit Oza(c), Theertha Satish(w), Rinitha Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Kavisha Egodage, Khushi Sharma, Heena Hotchandani, Vaishnave Mahesh, Rithika Rajith, Lavanya Keny, Indhuja Nandakumar, Rishitha Rajith, Mehak Thakur, Emily Thomas, Suraksha Kotte Pakistan Women Squad: Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali(w), Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz, Nida Dar(c), Tuba Hassan, Omaima Sohail, Fatima Sana, Syeda Aroob Shah, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Najiha Alvi, Tasmia Rubab, Iram Javed, Diana Baig