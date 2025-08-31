Pakistan Vs UAE, T20 Tri-Series 2025 Match 2: Who Won Yesterday’s Match At Sharjah?

Pakistan won by 31 runs against UAE in T20 Tri-Series 2025
Saim Ayub scored 69, and Hasan Nawaz contributed 56
Pakistan set a target of 207 runs in 20 overs
Asif Khan scored 77 runs for UAE in his 50th T20 match
Saim Ayub and Hasan Nawaz powered Pakistan to a 31-run win over UAE in Sharjah in the second match of the T20 Tri-Series 2025 on Saturday, August 30. The match featured blistering half-centuries that set the tone for Pakistan’s dominant display.
After the early loss of Sahibzada Farhan, left-handed batter Saim Ayub delivered a commanding performance by scoring 69 runs off just 38 balls. Hasan Nawaz supported with a rapid-fire 56 from only 26 deliveries, which included six sixes. Their fifties electrified the Sharjah crowd and laid the foundation for Pakistan’s dominant 31-run victory.
Pakistan reached a total of 207 in 20 overs after captain Salman Ali Agha, who won his second successive toss, chose to bat first. The team maintained its established order with all-rounder Faheem Ashraf at No. 8 while resting key fast bowlers Haris Rauf – fresh off his four-wicket haul against Afghanistan on Friday – and Shaheen Shah Afridi.
Hasan Ali, who replaced Rauf, was expensive at 3-47, and left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz bowled economically with figures of 2-21, supported by wicket contributions from Salman Mirza and Ayub.
UAE’s Asif Khan Shines Amid Batting Order Crumble
Middle-order batter Asif Khan marked his 50th T20 appearance for the United Arab Emirates with an aggressive and spectacular innings of 77 runs off 35 balls. Khan attacked both the pacers and left-arm spinner Sufiyan Muqeem – who finished with figures of 0-44 – hitting six fours and six sixes.
Despite his valiant efforts, Pakistan’s persistent wicket-taking restricted UAE to 176-8 in their allotted overs.
UAE captain Muhammad Waseem contributed a brisk 33 off 18 balls, giving the hosts an early boost before they slipped to 54-3 in the powerplay. Waseem was run out while going for a third run, and on the very next ball Ethan D’Souza gloved a leg-side catch off Hasan Ali. Khan’s aggressive surge was finally curtailed when Sahibzada Farhan took a one-handed diving catch at square leg in Hasan Ali’s final over.
Pakistan Vs UAE: Key Moments And Upcoming Fixtures
Earlier in the match, Ayub played the UAE spinners cautiously during the powerplay but then attacked pacer Junaid Siddique, who conceded 22 runs in his second over. Pakistan lost Sahibzada Farhan for eight in the first over when Siddique clipped the top of his off stump, and Fakhar Zaman was bowled for six by spinner Haider Ali while attempting a sweep shot.
Ayub reached his half-century off 25 balls before fast bowler Saghir Khan, recording figures of 3-44, had him caught down the legside in the 12th over. Ayub expressed his displeasure with the umpire’s decision, though no review was available.
Hasan Nawaz and Mohammad Nawaz built a brisk 57-run partnership off 25 balls, with Mohammad Nawaz contributing 25 runs. Hasan, who reached his fifty in 24 deliveries, was caught behind while trying to pull left-arm spinner Ali, who finished with figures of 2-32.
Siddique took two wickets in Pakistan’s final over, and No. 11 batter Salman Mirza was run out on the last ball of the innings.
Both teams will face each other again in the tri-series before competing in the Asia Cup starting on September 9, 2025, where UAE will be grouped with India, Pakistan, and Hong Kong. Afghanistan will take on UAE on Monday after Sunday’s rest day, and the tri-series final is scheduled for September 7.
(With AP Inputs)