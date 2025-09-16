Pakistan Vs UAE Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Match 10

Pakistan Vs United Arab Emirates Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: Check and how you can watch the PAK v UAE T20 match live on tv and online

Outlook Sports Desk
Pakistan Vs UAE Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Match 10
Pakistan Vs UAE Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Match 10 | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pakistan and United Arab Emirates (UAE) will meet in the 10th match of the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai

  • It is going to be a virtual knockout game for both the sides with the winner set to advance to the next round

  • Check how to watch the PAK v UAE match at the Asia Cup 2025

Pakistan and United Arab Emirates (UAE) will meet in the 10th match of the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai. It is going to be a virtual knockout game for both the sides with the winner set to advance to the next round while the loser will take the trip back to home. Check how to watch the PAK v UAE match at the Asia Cup 2025.

Pakistan started the tournament with a bang and earned a dominating win over Oman. However, they were then humbled by India in a totally one-sided thrashing.

UAE too have earned a win over Oman but India made light work of the home side.

Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 – Live Streaming Details

When is the Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 match 10 being played?

The Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 match 10 will be played on Wednesday, 17 September 2025, at 8:00 PM IST.

Where is the Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 match 10 being played?

The Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 match 10 will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Where to watch the Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 match 10 live online in India?

The Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 match 10 will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Where to watch the Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 match 10 live broadcast in India?

The Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 match 10 will be televised live on the Sony Sports 1 and Sony Sports 5 channels. For Hindi commentary, fans can watch the match on Sony Sports 3; Sony Sports 4 will provide Tamil and Telugu commentary.

United Arab Emirates Squad: Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra(w), Asif Khan, Muhammad Zohaib, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Saghir Khan, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Aryansh Sharma, Dhruv Parashar, Matiullah Khan, Ethan DSouza, Simranjeet Singh

Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
