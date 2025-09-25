Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Warm-ups: SL-W Win Toss, Opt To Bat

Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Warm-up Match 4: Catch the toss update and other details for the SL-W vs PAK-W warm-up match taking place in Colombo

Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan, ICC Womens World Cup 2025 Warm-ups: SL-W Win Toss, Opt To Bat
Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Warm-ups: SL-W Win Toss, Opt To Bat Photo: X/@ICC
Summary
  • Sri Lanka are up against Pakistan in their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 warm-up match

  • Sri Lanka have won the toss and have chosen to bat first in Colombo

  • This warm-up fixture is part of the final preparations for the World Cup, which begins on September 30

Sri Lanka have won the toss and chose to bat first against Pakistan in their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 warm-up match at Colombo Cricket Club Ground, Colombo, on Thursday (September 25). Watch the Sri Lanka women vs Pakistan women cricket match live today.

This warm-up fixture is part of the final preparations for the World Cup, which begins on September 30 with a clash between co-hosts India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati. Pakistan open their campaign with a match against Bangladesh on October 2 in Colombo.

The top four teams from the group stage will qualify for the semi-finals, to be played on October 29 and 30. The final is scheduled for November 2.

Sri Lanka Women Vs Pakistan Women Squads:

Sri Lanka Women Squad: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Imesha Dulani, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya, Udeshika Prabodhani, Malki Madara, Piumi Wathsala Badalge, Dewmi Vihanga, Hasini Perera, and Inoka Ranaweera.

Pakistan Women Squad: Muneeba Ali (wk), Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana (c), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Sidra Nawaz, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadaf Shamas, Eyman Fatima, and Shawaal Zulfiqar.

Sri Lanka Women vs Pakistan Women Live Streaming

The Sri Lanka Women vs Pakistan Women, ICC Women’s ODI World Cup warm-up match is not available for live streaming. The Women's World Cup starting September 30 can be streamed live on the JioHostar app and website.

The match will also not be available for TV broadcast.

