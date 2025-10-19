Pakistan Vs New Zealand, ICC Women's World Cup: Who Won Yesterday In PAK-W Vs NZ-W Match?

After match 19 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, South Africa became the second team after Australia to make the semi-finals.

Captains Sophie Devine and Fatima Sana shake hands after the Pakistan Vs New Zealand, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match was washed out in Colombo. Photo: ICC
  • Pakistan made 92 for five in 25 overs after being asked to bat

  • Heavy rains interrupted proceedings twice

  • Match washed out eventually, Pakistan and New Zealand share points

The women's World Cup match between New Zealand and Pakistan was on Saturday abandoned due to incessant rain, a result which confirmed South Africa's qualification in the semifinals.

Heavy rains interrupted the proceedings twice and play could be possible for only 25 overs. Pakistan made 92 for five in that 25 overs after being asked to bat.

In fact, this was the fourth match to end without any result at the island nation's capital after the abandoned games between Sri Lanka and Australia, Sri Lanka versus New Zealand and England against Pakistan.

Both New Zealand and Pakistan have had each of their last two matches washed out.

After Saturday's result, South Africa became the second team after Australia to make the semifinals. New Zealand remain at fifth whereas Pakistan, occupying the bottom spot, have been knocked out of the tournament.

The contest was reduced to 46 overs per side after rain lasted for more than an hour earlier in the afternoon with Pakistan making 52 for three in the first 12.2 overs.

However, they lost a couple of more wickets when the play resumed at 5:35pm local time to slip to 92 for five.

Lea Tahuhu was the pick among the White Ferns’ bowlers returning 6-1-20-2 while Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr and Eden Carson claimed one wicket apiece.

Pakistan, who had begun positively, courtesy Muneeba Ali’s strokeful 22, had once again fallen to familiar collapse with the bat, skidding from 30 for no loss to 52 for three.

Pakistan’s situation did not improve as the slide continued. By the time rain arrived to wash away the contest, they had slumped to 92 for five halfway through with Aaliya Riaz top scoring with 28 not out.

Earlier, Pakistan made a positive start with their openers Muneeba (22) and Omaima Sohail (3) providing a stable partnership at the top. While Omaima played a second fiddle, Muneeba struck a few spectacular boundaries to make her intentions clear.

However, in the seventh over, Tahuhu pinned Omaima in front of the wickets which the batter did not challenge and that marked the beginning of collapse for Pakistan.

Muneeba struck one powerfully on a short ball from Jess Kerr but Suzie Bates, positioned at short midwicket, was sharp to grab a diving catch on her left to leave Pakistan struggling at 30 for two in the eighth over.

New Zealand’s supreme skills in the field were on display once again when Eden Carson caught one at point which was cut hard by Pakistan’s best batter Sidra Amin (9), whose dismissal was soon followed by an hour-long rain intervention.

Pakistan sank further when their skipper Fatima Sana played a false shot against Amelia Kerr, who got the ball to turn into the right-hander.

Published At:
