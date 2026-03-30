PCB Fines Naseem Shah: Star Pakistan Pacer To Pay PKR 2 Crore As Penalty For Sarcastic Posts On X

Summary of this article
Naseem Shah posted sarcastic comments on Punjab Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz on X
PCB disciplinary committee found Naseem guilty
PCB fined Naseem PKR 2 Crore
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday imposed a heavy fine of PKR 2 crores on fast bowler Naseem Shah for posting sarcastic tweets which it deemed a breach of the clauses of his central contract. The PCB announced that the disciplinary committee of the Board had found Naseem guilty of breaching clauses of his contract and behaving irresponsibly while posting tweets on his social media account.
Naseem got into trouble and was issued a show-cause notice on March 27, immediately after Punjab Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz visited the Gaddafi Stadium as the chief guest for the opening match of the Pakistan Super League.
Minutes later Naseem posted a tweet in which he made sarcastic comments about the Punjab supremo.
The Board said that Naseem had submitted a reply to the show cause notice to him and had also submitted an unconditional apology for his behaviour, but the disciplinary committee found him guilty of indiscipline.
“Naseem’s reply was reviewed by the committee, and after evaluating everything, it has been determined that Naseem is found to have breached various clauses of his central contract, and a fine of PKR 2 crores has been imposed.
It was noted that Naseem Shah's social media adviser has already been terminated by Naseem and shall be blacklisted by the PCB from associating with any player falling under the PCB's jurisdiction.