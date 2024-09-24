Pakistan At 2024 Women's T20 World Cup Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

After Pakistan men's team's disappointing first-round exit from the T20 World Cup, onus will be on their women to finally cross the opening hurdle when they compete in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 that begins October 3.
A total of 10 teams are participating in the event that was supposed to take place in Bangladesh but was shifted to UAE following political tensions in the South Asian country.
Pakistan will play Scotland and Bangladesh in their two warm-up outings before opening their T20 World Cup campaign on October 3. Here is everything you need to know about Pakistan's campaign at the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup.
Pakistan at Women's T20 World Cup 2024 previous finishes
2009: First Round
2010: First Round
2012: First Round
2014: First Round
2016: First Round
2018: First Round
2020: First Round
2023: First Round
Pakistan squad for Women's T20 World Cup 2024
Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal (subject to fitness), Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan
Travelling reserve: Najiha Alvi (wk)
Non-travelling reserves: Rameen Shamim, Umm-e-Hani
Pakistan full schedule at Women's T20 World Cup 2024
Pakistan are placed in Group A for the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup.
October 3: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in Sharjah from 7:30 PM IST
October 6: Pakistan vs India in Dubai from 3:30 PM IST
October 11: Pakistan vs Australia in Dubai from 3:30 PM IST
October 14: Pakistan vs New Zealand in Dubai from 3:30 PM IST
Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming
The Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar application and website in India. On TV, the Star Sports Network will air the Women's T20 World Cup matches of Pakistan.