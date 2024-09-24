Cricket

Pakistan At 2024 Women's T20 World Cup Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Pakistan will play Scotland and Bangladesh in their two warm-up outings before opening their T20 World Cup campaign on October 3. Here is everything you need to know about Pakistan's campaign at the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Pakistan women's cricket team alongside T20 World Cup trophy. Photo: X/therealpcb
After Pakistan men's team's disappointing first-round exit from the T20 World Cup, onus will be on their women to finally cross the opening hurdle when they compete in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 that begins October 3.

A total of 10 teams are participating in the event that was supposed to take place in Bangladesh but was shifted to UAE following political tensions in the South Asian country.

Pakistan have not been the strongest of teams in the women's circuit even though the side has improved in recent times. Their last series before the World Cup was at home against Australia where they lost 2-1. (More Cricket News)

Pakistan at Women's T20 World Cup 2024 previous finishes

  • 2009: First Round

  • 2010: First Round

  • 2012: First Round

  • 2014: First Round

  • 2016: First Round

  • 2018: First Round

  • 2020: First Round

  • 2023: First Round

Pakistan squad for Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal (subject to fitness), Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan

Travelling reserve: Najiha Alvi (wk)

Non-travelling reserves: Rameen Shamim, Umm-e-Hani

Pakistan full schedule at Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Pakistan are placed in Group A for the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup.

October 3: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in Sharjah from 7:30 PM IST

October 6: Pakistan vs India in Dubai from 3:30 PM IST

October 11: Pakistan vs Australia in Dubai from 3:30 PM IST

October 14: Pakistan vs New Zealand in Dubai from 3:30 PM IST

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming

The Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar application and website in India. On TV, the Star Sports Network will air the Women's T20 World Cup matches of Pakistan.

