PAK Vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 1: Kamran Ghulam Hits Ton On Debut As Pakistan Start Strong

Kamran Ghulam's sublime knock of 118 helped Pakistan reach stumps at 259 for five on day 1 of the second Test against England in Multan

Kamran Ghulam
Kamran Ghulam starred for Pakistan
Pakistan's Kamran Ghulam was in a defiant mood on debut as he frustrated England on day one of the second Test. (Highlights | Streaming | More Cricket News)

After their collapse in the second innings following England's show of force with the bat in Multan last week, Pakistan were looking for a response on Tuesday.

And on the same pitch as the first Test, which offered even less for the seamers but some joy for the spinners, Ghulam starred with a sublime knock of 118 as Pakistan reached stumps on 259-5.

Abdullah Shafique went for seven in the eighth over before Ghulam put on a third-wicket partnership of 149 with Saim Ayub, who made 77 before he was sent packing by Matthew Potts.

Shan Masood fell to Jack Leach (2-92), while Brydon Carse (1-14) picked up the wicket of Saud Shakeel before Ghulam was eventually bowled by Shoaib Bashir (1-66).

England captain Ben Stokes bowled five overs on his return but will be hoping for more luck on day two, with Mohammad Rizwan (37 not out) and Salman Agha (five not out) at the crease.

Data Debrief: Pakistan bounce back

England are undefeated in eight Tests against Pakistan (W6 D2), while the hosts have lost their last six matches in the longest format.

Another loss would be their longest losing run in Tests, but with Ghulam leading the way, they have made a great start in avoiding that fate.

There is plenty of time to go for England, who are hunting their first back-to-back victories in away Test matches since February 2023.

